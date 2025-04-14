Top 10 Delaware high school softball rankings (4/13/2025)
Break out the bats and gloves as high school softball season is upon us across the country, especially in the Blue Hen State. One of the tops when it comes to high level softball, Delaware features several teams that are among the Atlantic region's best around.
Continuing to hold the top spot this week is Sussex Academy, as they are off to a sizzling undefeated start. Who else is in the conversation, though, for the top position in Delaware?
Besides them, who else is among the elites when it comes to high school softball in Delaware? Take a look at our Power 10 rankings as we give you our list ahead of next week's second week of games.
Top 10 Delaware High School Softball Preseason Rankings (4/13/2025)
1. Sussex Academy (5-0)
Making a big leap into this week's rankings are the Seahawks as they've rolled to an undefeated start so far, notching a victory over Polytech was impressive. Sussex Academy did not play a game last week.
2. Appoquinimink (6-0)
The Jaguars jumped to the second spot last week and have been one of the state's most dominant teams, out-scoring opponents 77-3. There's little doubt Appoquinimink could be No. 1 through six games.
3. Cape Henlopen (7-0)
Having an ace pitcher back on the mound makes all the difference and the Vikings have that at their disposal. Abby Marsh is back and is off to a 6-0 start with a 0.50 earned run average and has struck out 52 batters.
4. Lake Forest (7-0)
The Spartans made the jump from second to the last spot to inside of the top five in this week's set of rankings. Lake Forest has shown zero signs of having trouble scoring runs, putting up 59 this season.
5. Caravel Academy (3-1)
The Buccaneers are coming off winning it all in last season's DIAA state championship game in a narrow 2-0 victory over Sussex Central. Caravel, who didn't play a game last week, has already dropped a game after only yielding one loss all of last season, falling to Delaware Military Academy in a 3-0 decision.
6. Laurel (5-1)
After opening the season with a loss against Indian River, the Bulldogs have won five straight games. Laurel starts off this week with contests against St. Mark's and Smyrna, respectively.
7. Polytech (7-2)
The Panthers stay pat for the most part after an even last week at 1-1. Polytech dropped its second game of the season, a 8-0 loss to Lake Forest.
8. Indian River (3-2)
Though Indian River lost a lot of pitching from last season, they do bring back senior Sophie Scurci, who belted two home runs and drove in 12 runs in 2024. Losses this season so far has come against top-ranked Sussex Academy and Cape Henlopen, 13-1, last week.
9. Delmar (4-2)
The Wildcats have played in pretty much all tight ball games this season, with every contest decided by four or less runs. Delmar did not play a game last week.
10. Concord (5-1)
Only newbie in this week's rankings are the Raiders of Concord. When it comes to putting runners across the plate, the Raiders have done a fine job of that this season by scoring 89 runs through six contests.
