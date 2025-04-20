Top 10 Delaware high school softball rankings (4/20/2025)
Break out the bats and gloves as high school softball season is upon us across the country, especially in the Blue Hen State. One of the tops when it comes to high level softball, Delaware high school softball features several teams that are among the Atlantic region's best around.
Taking over the top spot this week is undefeated Appoquinimink, as they are off to a sizzling undefeated start. Who else is in the conversation, though, for the top position in Delaware?
Besides them, who else is among the elites when it comes to high school softball in Delaware? Take a look at our Power 10 rankings as we give you our list ahead of next week's third week of games, as we see it.
1. Appoquinimink (8-0)
The Jaguars jumped to the No. 1 spot this week and have been one of the state's most dominant teams, out-scoring opponents 108-5. There's little doubt Appoquinimink is the No. 1 through eight games.
2. Cape Henlopen (10-0)
Having an ace pitcher back on the mound makes all the difference and the Vikings have that at their disposal. Abby Marsh is back and is off to a 9-0 start with a 0.60 earned run average and has struck out 66 batters.
3. Lake Forest (10-0)
The Spartans made the jump from second to the last spot to inside of the top five in this week's set of rankings. Lake Forest has shown zero signs of having trouble scoring runs, putting up 75 this season.
4. Caravel Academy (6-1)
The Buccaneers are coming off winning it all in last season's DIAA state championship game in a narrow 2-0 victory over Sussex Central. Caravel Academy has four games in a row with victories Bohemia Manor, Mardela, North East and Sussex Tech.
5. Sussex Academy (6-2)
Sussex Academy has struggled in their last three games, going 1-2 with the two losses coming to Cape Henlopen and Lake Forest. The Seahawks have big games against Milford and St. Mark's coming up.
6. Polytech (10-2)
The Panthers stay pat for the most part and are on a 4-game winning streak. Polytech dropped its second game of the season, a 8-0 loss to Lake Forest. Caesar Rodney, Middletown, Seaford and Smyrna.
7. Delmar (7-2)
The Wildcats have played in pretty much all tight ball games this season, with every contest decided by four or less runs. Delmar returned to the field of play last week, with three victories in a row against Early College, Parkside and Sussex Central.
8. Padua Academy (6-2)
Making their way back into the rankings is Padua Academy after they upended the No. 10 ranked Concord, with a 15-8 win. Three straight victories have come against Concord, Delmarva Christian and Ursuline Academy.
9. St. Georges (6-2)
The Hawks started off the season 0-2, but have won six games in a row since then. Six games in a row have come against Brandywine, Christiana, Hodgson Vo-Tech, Mount Pleasant, Padua Academy and Wilmington Charter.
10. Concord (8-2)
Only newbie in this week's rankings are the Raiders of Concord. When it comes to putting runners across the plate, the Raiders have done a fine job of that this season by scoring 144 runs through ten contests.
