Top 10 Delaware high school softball rankings (4/27/2025)
Break out the bats and gloves as high school softball season is upon us across the country, especially in the Blue Hen State. One of the tops when it comes to high level softball, Delaware high school softball features several teams that are among the Atlantic region's best around.
Remaning strong at the No. 1 spot is undefeated Appoquinimink, as they are off to a sizzling undefeated start. Who else is in the conversation, though, for the top position in Delaware?
Besides them, who else is among the elites when it comes to high school softball in Delaware? Take a look at our Power 10 rankings as we give you our list ahead of next week's third week of games, as we see it.
1. Appoquinimink (10-0)
The Jaguars remain in the No. 1 spot this week and have been one of the state's most dominant teams, out-scoring opponents 122-7. There's little doubt Appoquinimink is the No. 1 through their first 10 contests.
2. Cape Henlopen (11-0)
Having an ace pitcher back on the mound makes all the difference and the Vikings have that at their disposal. Abby Marsh is back and is off to a 10-0 start with a 0.66 earned run average and has struck out 73 batters.
3. Lake Forest (12-0)
The Spartans just continue to remain one of the most consistent teams on a week to week basis. Lake Forest has shown zero signs of having trouble scoring runs, putting up 83 this season.
4. Caravel Academy (9-1)
The Buccaneers are coming off winning it all in last season's DIAA state championship game in a narrow 2-0 victory over Sussex Central. Caravel Academy has seven games in a row, including victories over teams like Bohemia Manor, Mardela, North East and Sussex Tech. It been an impressive stretch for the Bucs as they head into the midway point of the season.
5. Polytech (10-2)
The Panthers move up a spot this week and are on a 4-game winning streak. Polytech dropped its second game of the season, a 8-0 loss to Lake Forest. Caesar Rodney, Middletown, Seaford and Smyrna.
6. Delmar (8-3)
Probably wondering how a team lost a game but ended up moving up in the rankings. Welp, the Wildcats loss was a 3-1 decision to a red hot Caravel Academy team.
7. Sussex Academy (7-3)
Sussex Academy had bounced back after losing two in a row to Cape Henlopen and Lake Forest with victories over Woodbridge and Delaware Military Academy. A loss to Milford drops the Seahawks down a couple notches in our latest set of rankings.
8. St. Georges Tech (7-2)
The Hawks started off the season 0-2, but have won seven games in a row since then. Six games in a row have come against Brandywine, Christiana, Hodgson Vo-Tech, Mount Pleasant, Padua Academy and Wilmington Charter.
9. St. Mark's (6-2)
Well look who's made their way back into the rankings this week. The Spartans return after winning four in a row. We're looking forward to the rematch between St. Mark's and Padua Academy this week.
10. Concord (8-2)
Only newbie in this week's rankings are the Raiders of Concord. When it comes to putting runners across the plate, the Raiders have done a fine job of that this season by scoring 144 runs through ten contests.
