Top 10 Delaware high school softball rankings (5/12/2025)
Break out the bats and gloves as high school softball season is upon us across the country, especially in the Blue Hen State. One of the tops when it comes to high level softball, Delaware high school softball features several teams that are among the Atlantic region's best around.
The No. 1 spot belongs to undefeated Cape Henlopen, as they are off to a sizzling start. Who else is in the conversation, though, for the top position in Delaware?
Besides them, who else is among the elites when it comes to high school softball in Delaware? Take a look at our Power 10 rankings as we give you our list ahead of next week's sixth week of games, as we see it.
1. Cape Henlopen (17-0)
Having an ace pitcher back on the mound makes all the difference and the Vikings have that at their disposal. Abby Marsh is back and is off to a 15-0 start with a 1.28 earned run average and has struck out 103 batters.
2. Caravel Academy (12-3)
The Buccaneers are coming off winning it all in last season's DIAA state championship game in a narrow 2-0 victory over Sussex Central. Caravel Academy had won seven games in a row, including victories over teams like Bohemia Manor, Mardela, North East and Sussex Tech. The Buccaneers have come back down to earth after losses to Appoquinimink and Cape Henlopen.
3. Polytech (14-3)
The Panthers move up a spot in this week's rankings and were on a 7-game winning streak before falling in a 5-1 loss Cape Henlopen. Polytech finish out the season with games Delmarva Christian, Red Lion Christian Academy and St. Georges Tech.
4. Delmar (12-4)
Since back-to-back losses against Caravel Academy and Mardela, the Wildcats have won four straight games versus Caesar Rodney, Indian River, Seaford and Sussex Academy.
5. St. Mark's (13-2)
Well look who continues to make their way back up the rankings this week. The Spartans move up once again as they are winners of 10 in a row. St. Mark handed Appoquinimink its first loss of the season, a 5-3 win.
6. Appoquinimink (15-1)
Dropping down several spots from the No. 1 ranking is the Jaguars, who dropped their first game of the season in a 5-3 loss to St. Mark's. Appoquinimink had reeled off 15 straight before losing its first contest.
7. Sussex Academy (13-5)
The Seahawks have been playing well as of late, winning five out of their last six games. Sussex Academy's one loss came against Delmar, 6-0. Last game of the season is against second-ranked Caravel Academy.
8. Concord (12-2)
When it comes to putting runners across the plate, the Raiders have done a fine job of that this season by scoring 206 runs through fourteen contests. Concord has racked up six straight victories.
9. Lake Forest (17-1)
The Spartans had started off the season with seventeen straight victories before losing their first game, a 5-4 loss to Laurel. Lake Forest will close out the regular season with games against No. 1 Cape Henlopen and Milford.
10. Conrad Science (9-8)
Newest member into our weekly Delaware rankings are the Red Wolves after they have impressed in recent games as of late. Though they have lost to teams like Caravel Academy and Sussex Academy, respectfully.
