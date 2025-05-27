Top 10 Delaware high school softball rankings (5/27/2025)
It's playoff time in the Blue Hen State as teams around the state are coming together for the Final Four and championships. One of the tops when it comes to high level softball, Delaware high school softball features several teams that are among the Atlantic region's best around.
Remaining strong at the No. 1 spot is Caravel Academy as they have won six straight games heading into the DIAA state semifinals today. Who else is in the conversation, though, for the top position in Delaware?
Besides them, who else is among the elites when it comes to high school softball in Delaware? Take a look at our Power 10 rankings as we give you our list ahead of the DIAA state semifinal games, as we see it.
Top 10 Delaware High School Softball Rankings (5/27/2025)
1. Caravel Academy (16-3)
The top-ranked Buccaneers are coming off winning it all in last season's DIAA state championship game in a narrow 2-0 victory over Sussex Central. The Buccaneers have won six straight games since a 3-1 loss to Appoquinimink, defeating teams like Conrad Science, Indian River and Sussex Academy.
2. Lake Forest (20-2)
The Spartans had started off the season with seventeen straight victories before losing their first game, a 5-4 loss to Laurel. Lake Forest had made a big jump up in our rankings last week when they defeated top-ranked Cape Henlopen, 4-2. The Spartans don't take a dip down in this week's ranks despite a 15-0 loss to Sussex Tech, last week. Lake Forest's season is officially over.
3. Cape Henlopen (19-2)
Having an ace pitcher Abby Marsh back on the mound makes all the difference and the Vikings have that at their disposal heading into the postseason. Cape Henlopen dropped its second game of the season in a 5-2 loss to Smyrna last week.
4. Sussex Tech (13-7)
We can't put together this week's rankings without having the Wildcats on it after the kind of last few games they've had. Sussex Tech notched victories over Lake Forest and Delmar, making them deserving of entering the rankings and holding the No. 4 spot.
5. Delmar (14-5)
Since back-to-back losses against Caravel Academy and Mardela, the Wildcats had won six straight games versus Caesar Rodney, Delmarva Christian, Indian River, Seaford, Sussex Academy and Sussex Tech. The Wildcats' win streak ended with a 4-2 loss to Sussex Tech, thus ending their season.
6. Sussex Academy (13-6)
The Seahawks have been playing their best softball of the season and have scored 34 runs through three games in the DIAA softball state playoffs. Sussex Academy now is set for a showdown with Sussex Tech today.
7. Appoquinimink (17-3)
We don't remove the Jaguars from the rankings, though their season came to an end in the DIAA playoffs after a narrow 6-5 loss to Caravel Academy. The previous No. 1 ranked team out of Delaware prove themselves plenty worthy of remaining in the ranks.
8. Polytech (15-5)
The Panthers move down a couple spot in this week's rankings and were on a 7-game winning streak before falling in a 5-1 loss Cape Henlopen recently. Polytech's most recent game was a 11-0 loss to Sussex Academy.
9. Smyrna (14-7)
The Eagles have been easily one of the state's top teams lately, winning seven straight games on their way to the Final Four of the DIAA playoffs. Along the way, Smyrna has defeated the likes of Appoquinimink, Cape Henlopen and Red Lion Christian Academy, respectively.
10. Laurel (12-9)
Taking the final spot in our rankings as the state semifinals and championships take place this week are the Bulldogs, after the were narrowly edged out by Sussex Academy, 8-7. Before that they had notched wins over St. Mark's and Woodbridge.
