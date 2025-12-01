Vote: Who should be Texas Offensive High School Football Player of the Week? (12/1/2025)
Another week of the Texas high school football postseason is in the books, and there were plenty of standout performers across the Lone Star State.
Here are High School on SI’s Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week nominees for Nov. 27-29. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below.
Voting remains open until Sunday, Dec. 7, at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week post.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Congratulations to Tyson Henry of Port Neches-Groves for winning last week’s Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week poll. Henry ran for 282 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries as Port Neches-Groves blasted Ennis, 63-21.
Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com
Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week nominees
1. Chase Ames, jr., Dripping Springs
Ames was a perfect 18 of 18 passing for 312 yards and six touchdowns in a 45-14 rout of Medina Valley.
2. Jermaine Bishop Jr., sr., Willis
Bishop Jr., a Texas commit, threw for 389 yards and four touchdowns and had a game-sealing interception on defense as Willis held off Forney, 38-32.
3. Harrison Cullum, sr., Highland Park
Cullum had seven receptions for 136 yards and a touchdown in a 47-20 victory over Lakeland.
4. Elvis Estrada, jr., San Antonio Johnson
Estrada completed 28 of 41 passes for 382 yards and four touchdowns as San Antonio Johnson rallied back from a 28-10 fourth-quarter deficit to steal a 29-28 victory over Steele.
5. Levi Golla, sr., New Braunfels
Golla connected on 16 of 23 passes for 379 yards and four touchdowns while running for 103 yards and another score as New Braunfels held on to defeat Boerne Champion, 41-31.
6. Brett Holloway, sr., Melissa
Holloway ran for 300 yards and two touchdowns while passing for 155 yards and three TDs in a 49-7 thrashing of Anna.
7. Cayson Maupin, jr., Sunnyvale
Maupin did all he could in a 37-36 loss to Athens, running for 257 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries.
8. Bryer McDonald, jr., Brock
McDonald ran for 174 yards and four touchdowns in a 66-3 rout of Seminole.
9. Jerry Meyer III, jr., Waxahachie
Meyer III, a TCU commit, completed 25 of 37 throws for 353 yards and two touchdowns as Waxahachie stormed back to defeat Cypress Ranch in overtime, 38-31.
10. Grayson Myer, sr., Wakeland
Myer hauled in nine passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns in the loss to Highland Park.
11. Gunnar Shoquist, so., Smithson Valley
Shoquist, playing for the injured Caleb Peagler, ran for 153 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 30-14 win over Pieper.
12. Landen Williams-Callis, jr., Randle
Williams-Callis piled up 319 rushing yards and six touchdowns in an 83-20 rout of Bastrop.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
—
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports
Download the SBLive App
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App