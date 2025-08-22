Five-Star Defensive Back, Bralan Womack, Verbally Commits to the Auburn Tigers
On Thursday, Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers secured one of their biggest commitments in the high school ranks since Cam Coleman signed with the Tigers in December of 2023. Five-star defensive back, Bralan Womack, chose the Tigers over Ohio State, Florida and Texas A&M.
With his future in uncertainty after two lackluster seasons at Auburn, Freeze and his staff seemed to have bought themselves time with the Auburn faithful for now. Womack is currently the second highest-rated prospect Freeze has signed at Auburn, and if you factor in the talent Auburn has brought in over that span, Womack can be a key contributor for the Tigers.
2024 Defensive Stats
In 2024, Womack's excellent play from the secondary helped lead Hartfield Academy to the MAIS 6A state championship with a 19-14 win over Jackson Prep. Womack finished the season with 28 solo tackles, 39 total tackles and one tackle for a loss. However, defensive backs earn their keep in how they defend the pass, and Womack was a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks. When he dared them to throw his way, he made them pay by intercepting eight passes, four of which he took back for a touchdown.
Womack's Versatility on Offense and Special Teams
All signs point to him playing as a defensive back at the next level, but Womack has proven he ican be just as dangerous on offense and special teams. In 2024, he caught 54 passes for 1,045 yards and 13 touchdowns. Womack has big-play ability as he averaged nearly 20 yards per reception, and he finished with over 70 yards receiving in six games.
He appeared in limited action as a kick and punt returner, but he made the most of his opportunities last season. Womack returned three kicks for 128 yards and one touchdown, and he also returned five punts for 113 yards and one touchdown.
The Hartfield Academy star enters the 2025 season as the top ranked defensive back on 247 Sports, third highest-rated safety on Rivals.