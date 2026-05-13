CIF Southern Section D1 Baseball Playoffs: 1st Round Pool Play Scores, 2nd Round Matchups

Temecula Valley was the only top-seeded CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoff team not to find victory in Tuesday's opening round of pool play. No. 11 Huntington Beach beat the No. 8-seeded Golden Bears 11-0.

Star Jared Gringlinger allowed just one hit in six innings of work. Ely Mason and Dane Cunningham each hit homers in the convincing win.

The rest of the top-seeded teams — which all hosted — won their matchups, but it didn't come easy.

St. John Bosco went 11 innings with Cypress and prevailed 2-1 thanks to Moises Razo's walk-off RBI at home. The Braves are the defending D1 champs.

Moises Razo RBI single with two outs in B11. Bosco 2, Cypress 1 pic.twitter.com/OvV68KIueW — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 13, 2026

Norco 8, Maranatha 7: No. 1-seeded Norco rallies back from down 7-3 to claim victory at home. The Cougars scored five runs in the sixth and seventh innings combined. Elijah Alvarez delivered a two-run walk off single.

Sierra Canyon 6, Oaks Christian 5: Freshman pitcher Jordan Leon earned the win with four innings of relief and two strikeouts. Brayden Goldstein had a day, going 3 for 4 with a homer and four RBIs.

Orange Lutheran 3, Corona Santiago 1: Thanks goes to Connor Sides, who struck out 10 in six innings. Marcus Greis earned the save for the Lancers.

Harvard-Westlake 3, La Mirada 0: James Tronstein continues to make a case for California's Player of the Year with another home run and two doubles. Pitcher Justin Kirchner threw a one-hitter.

Notre Dame 9, Ayala 3: The Knights scored seven runs in the fourth inning to coast to a 1-0 start in pool play. Jake Noroian had three hits while Troy Tejo tallied two hits and three RBIs.

Corona 5, Etiwanda 4: Trey Ebel had a homer and three RBIs in the win.

POOL PLAY MATCHUPS FRIDAY

All 1-0 teams will play each other while the 0-1 teams face off on Friday. The teams that go 2-0 automatically advance to the quarterfinals on May 22. The 0-2 teams will be eliminated. The two remaining 1-1 teams will play a third game against each other on May 19.

POOL A: Norco at Notre Dame; Ayala at Maranatha

POOL B: Harvard-Westlake at Huntington Beach; Temecula at La Mirada

POOL C: Sierra Canyon at St. John Bosco; Oaks Christian at Cypress

POOL D: Orange Lutheran at Corona; Corona S

PLAYOFF BRACKETS

Divisions 2, 4, 6, and 8 will start on Thursday. Divisions 3, 5, 7, and 9 will start Friday.

D1 POOL PLAY FORMAT BREAKDOWN

Here are the 16 teams that make up the Division 1 playoffs.



POOL A: Maranatha at Norco, Ayala at Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks

POOL B: Etiwanda at Corona, Santiago/Corona at Orange Lutheran

POOL C: Oaks Christian at Sierra Canyon, Cypress at St. John Bosco

POOL D: Huntington Beach at Temecula Valley, La Mirada at Harvard-Westlake

Pool play guarantees each team at least two games. After the first round of pool play, the teams that are 1-0 play each other. The teams that are 0-1 play each other.

Teams that go 0-2 are disqualified. Teams that go 2-0 advance to the quarterfinal, knockout stage. Teams that go 1-1 will play each other in a third game to advance. Two teams from each pool move on.

NOTE: In Division 1 pool play, the team that's played the least amount of home games gets to host (the next game). If it's the same, it's a coin flip, which is similar to subsequent divisions.

BREAKDOWN OF EACH DIVISION, 2025 CHAMPIONS

DIVISION 1 (16-Team Bracket, 16 Entries)



SEEDED TEAMS:



1. Norco (24-3), Big VIII League Champion



2. Harvard-Westlake (23-5), Mission League Champion



3. Sierra Canyon (23-5), Mission League Runner-Up



4. Lutheran/ Orange (22-5), Trinity League Runner-Up



AT-LARGE ENTRY: None



2025 FINAL: St. John Bosco 3, Santa Margarita 2.



DIVISION 2 (32-Team Bracket, 32 Entries)



SEEDED TEAMS:



1. Villa Park (19-8-1), Crestview League Runner-Up



2. Westlake (18-8), Marmonte League Runner-Up



3. Servite (15-13), Trinity League No. 3 Entry



4. Gahr (17-10-1), Gateway League Runner-Up



AT-LARGE ENTRY: Chaminade (Misson), 17-11; Loyola (Mission), 15-12-1;



Santa Margarita (Trinity), 15-13.



2025 FINAL: West Ranch 2, Mater Dei 1.



DIVISION 3 (32-Team Bracket, 32 Entries)



SEEDED TEAMS:



1. Mira Costa (16-12), Bay League No. 3 Entry



2. Arcadia (18-10), Pacific League Runner-Up



3. Agoura (15-13), Marmonte League At-Large Entry



4. St. Francis (14-13-1), Mission League At-Large Entry



AT-LARGE ENTRY: Corona del Mar (Sunset), 14-13.



2025 FINAL: Glendora 2, San Dimas 0.



DIVISION 4 (32-Team Bracket, 31 Entries)



SEEDED TEAMS:



1. San Marino (20-8), Rio Hondo League No. 3 Entry



2. Moorpark (19-9), Coastal Canyon League No. 3 Entry



3. Marina (13-15), Sunset League No. 3 Entry



4. Canyon/ Anaheim (14-14), Freeway League Runner-Up



AT-LARGE ENTRIES: Upland (Baseline), 14-12-2; Claremont (Palomares), 17-9.



2025 FINAL: Ganesha 8, Dos Pueblos 2.



DIVISION 5 (32-Team Bracket, 32 Entries)



SEEDED TEAMS:



1. Citrus Valley (13-14), Citrus Belt League No. 3 Entry



2. St. Bernard (15-12), Del Rey League Runner-Up



3. Wilson/ Long Beach (16-12), Moore League Runner-Up



4. Santa Barbara (14-14), Channel League At-Large Entry



AT-LARGE ENTRY: Moreno Valley (Ivy), 14-12; Kaiser (Sunkist), 15-13.



2025 FINAL: Elsinore 2, St. Anthony 0.



DIVISION 6 (32-Team Bracket, 32 Entries)



SEEDED TEAMS:



1. California (15-13), Del Rio League No. 3 Entry



2. Crossroads (17-6), Gold Coast League Champion



3. Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary (18-9), Camino Real League At-Large Entry



4. El Rancho (16-12), Del Rio League At-Large Entry



AT-LARGE ENTRIES: Troy (North Hills), 17-11.



2025 FINAL: Estancia 4, Marshall 3.



DIVISION 7 (32-Team Bracket, 32 Entries)



SEEDED TEAMS:



1. New Roads (18-9), Coastal League Champion



2. Norwalk (14-7), Mid-Cities League No. 3 Entry



3. Hemet (17-11), Inland Valley League No. 3 Entry



4. Victor Valley (12-11), Desert Sky League Runner-Up



AT-LARGE ENTRIES: Campbell Hall (Gold Coast), 15-11;



Golden Valley/ Santa Clarita (Foothill), 13-12; Viewpoint (Gold Coast), 17-10.



2025 FINAL: Mary Star 8, Notre Dame/ Riverside 7.



DIVISION 8 (32-Team Bracket, 32 Entries)



SEEDED TEAMS:



1. Los Amigos (17-5), Orange League Champion



2. Schurr (11-16), Almont League No. 3 Entry



3. Duarte (10-11), Montview League Runner-Up



4. Oxford Academy (9-19), 605 League Runner-Up



AT-LARGE ENTRIES: Rio Hondo Prep (Prep), 9-9-1; Chadwick (Prep), 11-10;



Compton (Moore), 14-11.



2025 FINAL: Fillmore 7, Pioneer 6.



DIVISION 9 (32-Team Bracket, 31 Entries)



SEEDED TEAMS:



1. Dunn (11-7), Frontier League Runner-Up



2. St. Pius X – St. Matthias Academy (14-14), Santa Fe League No. 3 Entry



3. Rolling Hills Prep (7-11), Coastal League Runner-Up



4. Yucca Valley (7-9), Desert Valley League Runner-Up



AT-LARGE ENTRIES: St. Monica Academy (Heritage), 9-6; Pacifica Christian/ Santa Monica



(Liberty), 15-13.



2025 FINAL: Nuview Bridge 3, Mountain View 2.