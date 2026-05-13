CIF Southern Section D1 Baseball Playoffs: 1st Round Pool Play Scores, 2nd Round Matchups
Temecula Valley was the only top-seeded CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoff team not to find victory in Tuesday's opening round of pool play. No. 11 Huntington Beach beat the No. 8-seeded Golden Bears 11-0.
Star Jared Gringlinger allowed just one hit in six innings of work. Ely Mason and Dane Cunningham each hit homers in the convincing win.
The rest of the top-seeded teams — which all hosted — won their matchups, but it didn't come easy.
St. John Bosco went 11 innings with Cypress and prevailed 2-1 thanks to Moises Razo's walk-off RBI at home. The Braves are the defending D1 champs.
Norco 8, Maranatha 7: No. 1-seeded Norco rallies back from down 7-3 to claim victory at home. The Cougars scored five runs in the sixth and seventh innings combined. Elijah Alvarez delivered a two-run walk off single.
Sierra Canyon 6, Oaks Christian 5: Freshman pitcher Jordan Leon earned the win with four innings of relief and two strikeouts. Brayden Goldstein had a day, going 3 for 4 with a homer and four RBIs.
Orange Lutheran 3, Corona Santiago 1: Thanks goes to Connor Sides, who struck out 10 in six innings. Marcus Greis earned the save for the Lancers.
Harvard-Westlake 3, La Mirada 0: James Tronstein continues to make a case for California's Player of the Year with another home run and two doubles. Pitcher Justin Kirchner threw a one-hitter.
Notre Dame 9, Ayala 3: The Knights scored seven runs in the fourth inning to coast to a 1-0 start in pool play. Jake Noroian had three hits while Troy Tejo tallied two hits and three RBIs.
Corona 5, Etiwanda 4: Trey Ebel had a homer and three RBIs in the win.
POOL PLAY MATCHUPS FRIDAY
All 1-0 teams will play each other while the 0-1 teams face off on Friday. The teams that go 2-0 automatically advance to the quarterfinals on May 22. The 0-2 teams will be eliminated. The two remaining 1-1 teams will play a third game against each other on May 19.
POOL A: Norco at Notre Dame; Ayala at Maranatha
POOL B: Harvard-Westlake at Huntington Beach; Temecula at La Mirada
POOL C: Sierra Canyon at St. John Bosco; Oaks Christian at Cypress
POOL D: Orange Lutheran at Corona; Corona S
PLAYOFF BRACKETS
Divisions 2, 4, 6, and 8 will start on Thursday. Divisions 3, 5, 7, and 9 will start Friday.
D1 POOL PLAY FORMAT BREAKDOWN
Here are the 16 teams that make up the Division 1 playoffs.
POOL A: Maranatha at Norco, Ayala at Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks
POOL B: Etiwanda at Corona, Santiago/Corona at Orange Lutheran
POOL C: Oaks Christian at Sierra Canyon, Cypress at St. John Bosco
POOL D: Huntington Beach at Temecula Valley, La Mirada at Harvard-Westlake
Pool play guarantees each team at least two games. After the first round of pool play, the teams that are 1-0 play each other. The teams that are 0-1 play each other.
Teams that go 0-2 are disqualified. Teams that go 2-0 advance to the quarterfinal, knockout stage. Teams that go 1-1 will play each other in a third game to advance. Two teams from each pool move on.
NOTE: In Division 1 pool play, the team that's played the least amount of home games gets to host (the next game). If it's the same, it's a coin flip, which is similar to subsequent divisions.
BREAKDOWN OF EACH DIVISION, 2025 CHAMPIONS
DIVISION 1 (16-Team Bracket, 16 Entries)
SEEDED TEAMS:
1. Norco (24-3), Big VIII League Champion
2. Harvard-Westlake (23-5), Mission League Champion
3. Sierra Canyon (23-5), Mission League Runner-Up
4. Lutheran/ Orange (22-5), Trinity League Runner-Up
AT-LARGE ENTRY: None
2025 FINAL: St. John Bosco 3, Santa Margarita 2.
DIVISION 2 (32-Team Bracket, 32 Entries)
SEEDED TEAMS:
1. Villa Park (19-8-1), Crestview League Runner-Up
2. Westlake (18-8), Marmonte League Runner-Up
3. Servite (15-13), Trinity League No. 3 Entry
4. Gahr (17-10-1), Gateway League Runner-Up
AT-LARGE ENTRY: Chaminade (Misson), 17-11; Loyola (Mission), 15-12-1;
Santa Margarita (Trinity), 15-13.
2025 FINAL: West Ranch 2, Mater Dei 1.
DIVISION 3 (32-Team Bracket, 32 Entries)
SEEDED TEAMS:
1. Mira Costa (16-12), Bay League No. 3 Entry
2. Arcadia (18-10), Pacific League Runner-Up
3. Agoura (15-13), Marmonte League At-Large Entry
4. St. Francis (14-13-1), Mission League At-Large Entry
AT-LARGE ENTRY: Corona del Mar (Sunset), 14-13.
2025 FINAL: Glendora 2, San Dimas 0.
DIVISION 4 (32-Team Bracket, 31 Entries)
SEEDED TEAMS:
1. San Marino (20-8), Rio Hondo League No. 3 Entry
2. Moorpark (19-9), Coastal Canyon League No. 3 Entry
3. Marina (13-15), Sunset League No. 3 Entry
4. Canyon/ Anaheim (14-14), Freeway League Runner-Up
AT-LARGE ENTRIES: Upland (Baseline), 14-12-2; Claremont (Palomares), 17-9.
2025 FINAL: Ganesha 8, Dos Pueblos 2.
DIVISION 5 (32-Team Bracket, 32 Entries)
SEEDED TEAMS:
1. Citrus Valley (13-14), Citrus Belt League No. 3 Entry
2. St. Bernard (15-12), Del Rey League Runner-Up
3. Wilson/ Long Beach (16-12), Moore League Runner-Up
4. Santa Barbara (14-14), Channel League At-Large Entry
AT-LARGE ENTRY: Moreno Valley (Ivy), 14-12; Kaiser (Sunkist), 15-13.
2025 FINAL: Elsinore 2, St. Anthony 0.
DIVISION 6 (32-Team Bracket, 32 Entries)
SEEDED TEAMS:
1. California (15-13), Del Rio League No. 3 Entry
2. Crossroads (17-6), Gold Coast League Champion
3. Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary (18-9), Camino Real League At-Large Entry
4. El Rancho (16-12), Del Rio League At-Large Entry
AT-LARGE ENTRIES: Troy (North Hills), 17-11.
2025 FINAL: Estancia 4, Marshall 3.
DIVISION 7 (32-Team Bracket, 32 Entries)
SEEDED TEAMS:
1. New Roads (18-9), Coastal League Champion
2. Norwalk (14-7), Mid-Cities League No. 3 Entry
3. Hemet (17-11), Inland Valley League No. 3 Entry
4. Victor Valley (12-11), Desert Sky League Runner-Up
AT-LARGE ENTRIES: Campbell Hall (Gold Coast), 15-11;
Golden Valley/ Santa Clarita (Foothill), 13-12; Viewpoint (Gold Coast), 17-10.
2025 FINAL: Mary Star 8, Notre Dame/ Riverside 7.
DIVISION 8 (32-Team Bracket, 32 Entries)
SEEDED TEAMS:
1. Los Amigos (17-5), Orange League Champion
2. Schurr (11-16), Almont League No. 3 Entry
3. Duarte (10-11), Montview League Runner-Up
4. Oxford Academy (9-19), 605 League Runner-Up
AT-LARGE ENTRIES: Rio Hondo Prep (Prep), 9-9-1; Chadwick (Prep), 11-10;
Compton (Moore), 14-11.
2025 FINAL: Fillmore 7, Pioneer 6.
DIVISION 9 (32-Team Bracket, 31 Entries)
SEEDED TEAMS:
1. Dunn (11-7), Frontier League Runner-Up
2. St. Pius X – St. Matthias Academy (14-14), Santa Fe League No. 3 Entry
3. Rolling Hills Prep (7-11), Coastal League Runner-Up
4. Yucca Valley (7-9), Desert Valley League Runner-Up
AT-LARGE ENTRIES: St. Monica Academy (Heritage), 9-6; Pacifica Christian/ Santa Monica
(Liberty), 15-13.
2025 FINAL: Nuview Bridge 3, Mountain View 2.
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Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.Follow tarek_fattal