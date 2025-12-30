Maxwell Football Club announces flag football player of the year nominees
The Maxwell Football Club (MFC) announced the 2025 nominees for the second annual Girls National Flag Football Player of the Year award.
The award is presented annually “to an outstanding player based on a criterion of on-field performance, academic achievement and community service,” according to a description.
“The opportunity to continue the Maxwell Club’s mission of promoting all aspects of football and amplifying the amazing efforts of young women who are pioneering the game of flag football is a great honor,” MFC executive director Mark Wolpert said. “The players, coaches and organizations who have championed the development of the game are to be commended, and the opportunities now available to girls and young women are exploding. The support of the National Football League is a huge driver for the growth of this game at all levels, and the Maxwell Football Club is excited to play a part in recognizing excellence both on and off the football field for these amazing athletes.”
MFC partnered with NFL teams, who submitted nominations in the last few months. Players were evaluated by the MFC’s national selection staff, which includes “leaders in girls’ flag football and women’s athletics” across the country, noted in a release.
“By presenting the Girls Flag Football Player of the Year award for the second consecutive year, the Maxwell Football Club is elevating the visibility of this incredible sport while continuing its tradition of celebrating excellence on the field,” said NFL VP and Head of Flag Football Stephanie Kwok. “This recognition not only honors outstanding athletes but also strengthens the foundation for the game’s growth. The NFL is proud to celebrate these trailblazers and excited to see how they continue to lead both on and off the field.”
Below are the finalists for the 2025 Girls National Flag Football National Player of the Year award:
Arizona Cardinals – Marlie Phillips (Chandler Hamilton), QB, sophomore
Atlanta Falcons – Alana Calhoun (Milton), WR/S, senior
Baltimore Ravens – Lucia Siracusano (Northern), QB, senior
Buffalo Bills – Ellie Edwards (Pioneer), QB, senior
Carolina Panthers – Isabella “Izzy” Sholar (Cleveland HS), QB, senior
Chicago Bears –Aribella Spanidary (Maine South), QB, senior
Cincinnati Bengals – Evie Schoolfield (Mount Notre Dame), QB, senior
Cleveland Browns – Olivia Pennington (Willoughby South), ATH, junior
Dallas Cowboys – Julianna Christmas (Martin HS), ATH, junior
Denver Broncos – Ariana Akey (Mountain Vista), QB, senior
Detroit Lions – Lainie Dorow (St. Joseph), QB, junior
Green Bay Packers – Kaylee Knaak (Franklin HS), ATH, senior
Houston Texans – Landri Smith (Rouse), ATH, junior
Indianapolis Colts – Quinn Driscoll (Penn), QB, junior
Jacksonville Jaguars – Kirsten Gudmalin (Sandalwood), QB, senior
Kansas City Chiefs – Katie Mikuls
Las Vegas Raiders – Akemi Higa (Desert Oasis), ATH, senior
Los Angeles Chargers – Makena Cook (Orange Lutheran), QB, junior
Los Angeles Rams – Mya Rei Smith (Camarillo), ATH, senior
Miami Dolphins – Raykia Lewis (Miami Edison), QB, junior
Minnesota Vikings – Piper Larson (Eagan HS), QB, junior
New England Patriots – Amelia Crowe (Pentucket), ATH, senior
New Orleans Saints – Brianne Sanders (St. Martin), ATH, senior
New York Giants – Samantha Heyman (Half Hollow Hills East), QB, senior
New York Jets – Hailie Siegler (Bellmore-Merrick), ATH, senior
Philadelphia Eagles – Keira Quinn (Gwynedd Mercy Academy), WR/DB, senior
Pittsburgh Steelers – Zoey Cieslak (Shaler), RB/LB, junior
San Francisco 49ers – Marin Lnenicka (Granada), WR/S, senior
Seattle Seahawks – Maya Engel (Mount Si), QB, senior
Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Gabriella Werr (Alonso), QB, senior
Tennessee Titans – Laila Odom (Memphis Central), QB, senior
Washington Commanders – Autumn Welch (Bowie), ATH, senior
