Maxwell Football Club announces flag football player of the year nominees

32 girls flag football players were selected by NFL teams

Hamilton quarterback Marlie Phillips (1) throws the ball against the Red Mountain during the 6A AIA Flag Football Championship game at Corona del Sol High School in Tempe, Arizona on Nov. 24.
Hamilton quarterback Marlie Phillips (1) throws the ball against the Red Mountain during the 6A AIA Flag Football Championship game at Corona del Sol High School in Tempe, Arizona on Nov. 24.

The Maxwell Football Club (MFC) announced the 2025 nominees for the second annual Girls National Flag Football Player of the Year award.

The award is presented annually “to an outstanding player based on a criterion of on-field performance, academic achievement and community service,” according to a description.

“The opportunity to continue the Maxwell Club’s mission of promoting all aspects of football and amplifying the amazing efforts of young women who are pioneering the game of flag football is a great honor,” MFC executive director Mark Wolpert said. “The players, coaches and organizations who have championed the development of the game are to be commended, and the opportunities now available to girls and young women are exploding. The support of the National Football League is a huge driver for the growth of this game at all levels, and the Maxwell Football Club is excited to play a part in recognizing excellence both on and off the football field for these amazing athletes.”

MFC partnered with NFL teams, who submitted nominations in the last few months. Players were evaluated by the MFC’s national selection staff, which includes “leaders in girls’ flag football and women’s athletics” across the country, noted in a release.

“By presenting the Girls Flag Football Player of the Year award for the second consecutive year, the Maxwell Football Club is elevating the visibility of this incredible sport while continuing its tradition of celebrating excellence on the field,” said NFL VP and Head of Flag Football Stephanie Kwok. “This recognition not only honors outstanding athletes but also strengthens the foundation for the game’s growth. The NFL is proud to celebrate these trailblazers and excited to see how they continue to lead both on and off the field.”

Below are the finalists for the 2025 Girls National Flag Football National Player of the Year award: 

Arizona Cardinals – Marlie Phillips (Chandler Hamilton), QB, sophomore

Atlanta Falcons – Alana Calhoun (Milton), WR/S, senior

Baltimore Ravens – Lucia Siracusano (Northern), QB, senior

Buffalo Bills – Ellie Edwards (Pioneer), QB, senior

Carolina Panthers – Isabella “Izzy” Sholar (Cleveland HS), QB, senior

Chicago Bears –Aribella Spanidary (Maine South), QB, senior

Cincinnati Bengals – Evie Schoolfield (Mount Notre Dame), QB, senior

Cleveland Browns – Olivia Pennington (Willoughby South), ATH, junior

Dallas Cowboys – Julianna Christmas (Martin HS), ATH, junior

Denver Broncos – Ariana Akey (Mountain Vista), QB, senior

Detroit Lions – Lainie Dorow (St. Joseph), QB, junior

Green Bay Packers – Kaylee Knaak (Franklin HS), ATH, senior

Houston Texans – Landri Smith (Rouse), ATH, junior

Indianapolis Colts – Quinn Driscoll (Penn), QB, junior

Jacksonville Jaguars – Kirsten Gudmalin (Sandalwood), QB, senior

Kansas City Chiefs – Katie Mikuls

Las Vegas Raiders – Akemi Higa (Desert Oasis), ATH, senior

Los Angeles Chargers – Makena Cook (Orange Lutheran), QB, junior

Los Angeles Rams – Mya Rei Smith (Camarillo), ATH, senior

Miami Dolphins – Raykia Lewis (Miami Edison), QB, junior

Minnesota Vikings – Piper Larson (Eagan HS), QB, junior

New England Patriots – Amelia Crowe (Pentucket), ATH, senior

New Orleans Saints – Brianne Sanders (St. Martin), ATH, senior

New York Giants – Samantha Heyman (Half Hollow Hills East), QB, senior

New York Jets – Hailie Siegler (Bellmore-Merrick), ATH, senior 

Philadelphia Eagles – Keira Quinn (Gwynedd Mercy Academy), WR/DB, senior

Pittsburgh Steelers – Zoey Cieslak (Shaler), RB/LB, junior

San Francisco 49ers – Marin Lnenicka (Granada), WR/S, senior

Seattle Seahawks – Maya Engel (Mount Si), QB, senior

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Gabriella Werr (Alonso), QB, senior

Tennessee Titans – Laila Odom (Memphis Central), QB, senior

Washington Commanders – Autumn Welch (Bowie), ATH, senior

