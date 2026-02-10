Inside the Grrridiron Girls High School Showcase: Where the Future of Football Took the Field before Super Bowl LX
On a crisp Saturday morning during Super Bowl LX week, while much of the sports world buzzed about the biggest game on the planet, something just as powerful was unfolding on a high school field in San Bruno, California. At Capuchino High School, 50 female athletes laced up their cleats for the 7th Annual Grrridiron Girls High School Showcase, a confidence-building, skill-sharpening experience led by trailblazing coach Dr. Jen Welter.
Founded by Welter, the first female coach in NFL history, Grrridiron Girls has grown into the longest-running movement of its kind, impacting thousands of girls through more than 70 camps nationwide. This year’s Super Bowl-week showcase brought together elite coaches, former NFL players, and young athletes eager to prove they belong on the field, because, as Welter puts it, "Football is no longer the final frontier."
A Movement Built on Opportunity and Intensity
For former NFL linebacker Chris Draft, the significance of the moment went beyond drills and plays.
“Every one of those girls that had a chance to spend time in front of her, to see her, hopefully they know that's the first. She's the first,” Draft said of Welter. “And it's not just because it just randomly happened. It's because of her intensity. It's because of her attention to detail. It's because of just the knowledge and the connections that made her worthy. She earned the opportunity to be there.”
Draft emphasized that the athletes earned their place too—by showing up, competing, and committing to the work.
“We worked on our offense. We worked on defense. You know, basic fundamentals,” he explained. “And then the other part is really just competing… becoming a team fast, making adjustments quick and then competing and then picking each other up, celebrate each other, pick each other up and keep moving.”
Learning the Game—and Loving It
For Capuchino High School athlete Elena Koenig, the showcase was both a challenge and a revelation.
“I thought the program was super fun and interactive,” Koenig said. “You know, I didn't expect it coming from basketball, but it was super fun to meet all these new girls and meet all the new coaches and have fun with everybody.”
Already a flag football player, Koenig thrives as a wide receiver and safety—and the chance to learn directly from NFL veterans left a lasting impression.
“I thought the NFL coaches were super cool. We had one of them was our quarterback, so it was super fun,” she said. “He gave us really good encouraging advice.”
Inspiration That Sparks Bigger Dreams
For fellow Capuchino athlete May Bateman, the day was about possibility.
“I thought it was very inspirational to see all these people that are playing at like, the higher level and actually putting an effort to give us an opportunity to play,” Bateman said. “that's my dream.”
That sentiment was echoed by Calista Doss, who found a role model in Welter herself.
“I thought it was really cool seeing how you can, like, have opportunities and play at such a high level, especially like women in sports,” Doss said.
“I thought Coach Welter was amazing. She's like my idol.”
Coaches Giving Back—and Paying It Forward
Former NFL front office executive Jared Muela, who spent 13 years in the league with San Francisco 49’ers, said the showcase hit close to home.
“Giving opportunities for girls to play the game is number one is something I'm heavily invested in, right? I'm a I'm a girl dad,” Muela said. “So giving opportunities to come out and support Dr. Jen and everything she does to give opportunities is fantastic.”
Muela noted how quickly newcomers picked up the game as well.
“Watching the cheer team come out and the basketball team come out and experience the game for the first time and be immediately, you know, excel at the game… that's what it's all about.”
Why Girls Belong in Football
Former NFL cornerback Reggie Stephens, now deeply involved in women’s football development, was clear in his message.
“Girls belong in football because they're smart, they're tough and they're athletic,” Stephens said. “This sport is is a universal sport, and I'm just so happy that the women's and the girls have a platform that they can showcase their skills and their ability.”
Stephens also pointed to the sport’s rapid growth.
“It's the fastest growing sport. We obviously know that it's coming in the Olympics… Eventually they're going to be scholarship teams.”
Learning From Those Who’ve Been There
Former NFL wide receiver/defensive back, current Team USA Flag and gold medalist Tyler Davis changed his travel plans just to be part of the experience.
“I jumped at the opportunity,” Davis said. “Just being able to soak in the knowledge that that all these guys have… You're learning from people that have done it. They've been there.”
And when asked about the rise of female flag football, Davis didn’t hesitate.
“It's beautiful… it gives the women an opportunity to showcase how athletic they are and what they can do.”
“Women Belong in Every Game”
As the showcase wrapped, Welter addressed the athletes and coaches, underscoring the heart of the movement.
“This is the ultimate grrridiron girls goal, which is bringing the love of football,” Welter said. “We coached them up on the game with some of the very best men and women in the game.”
And on the bigger picture:
“Women belong in every game. And football has traditionally been called the final frontier for women in sports. And finally, that's here.”
On a weekend defined by Super Bowl hype, the Grrridiron Girls High School Showcase delivered something just as meaningful: proof that the future of football is fast, fearless, and female—and it’s only getting bigger.