10 biggest high school football commitments in March
As high school football teams hit the field for spring practice, some will be missing key players who have already secured their futures at the next level. Across the country, the recruiting landscape is taking shape, with top athletes announcing where they’ll be competing on Saturdays this fall.
For high school teams, these commitments mark the end of an era for star players. For college programs, they represent the future, as coaches build rosters that could define their programs for years to come.
Why not take a look at where some of the biggest names in high school football are planning to take their talent to for the upcoming fall season, shall we?
This list is in no way an order of talent, but rather a list of some of the biggest names who announced their collegiate decision during the month of March.
Tristen Keys, LSU (WR)
The five-star wide receiver of Hattiesburg high school committed to LSU. In his junior season at the school he caught 58 passes for 1,275 yards and 14 touchdowns. He is a 6'2 185 pound receiver who holds quick feet.
Jorden Edmonds, Alabama (CB)
In high school, Edmonds played both wide receiver and cornerback. As a receiver he pulled in 32 catches for 648 yards and 4 touchdowns. As a defensive back he totaled 35 tackles. He also played basketball and ran track for Sprayberry and was considered a 4-star recruit.
Blaine Bradford, Ohio State (S)
Bradford is a 6'2 safety that plays for Catholic High school in Louisiana. He announced his commitment to Ohio State just a couple days ago. He runs a 4.6 40-yard dash and a 4.43 5-10-5 shuttle.
Izayia Williams, Florida (LB)
Williams is a 6'1 LB who has elite speed that helps him chase down anyone on the field. He recorded 125 total tackles, 4 sacks and 1 interception. He also carried the ball 23 times and had 423 yards coming out of the backfield.
Naeem Burroughs, Clemson (WR)
In nine games at Bolles High School, Burroughs balled out. He recorded 35 catches and 885 yards including 14 receiving touchdowns. He also ran a 10.64 100 meter race, proving he has elite speed.
Jonathan Hatton Jr. Texas A&M (RB)
Hatton was originally committed to play for Oklahoma, but decided to de-commit and head to Texas A&M. In his junior year as a running back Hatton rushed for 1,229 yards and 20 touchdowns, earning him 4 stars.
Jabari Mack, LSU (WR)
The 4-star receiver from Destrehan High School recently committed to LSU. A dual-threat on offense both in the passing and run game.
Jaimeon Winfield, USC (DL)
Winfield of the edge was a force to be reckoned with. During his junior year at Richardson High School he wracked up 22 tackles for a loss and 8.5 sacks.
Jaelen Waters, Miami (CB)
The cornerback out of Armwood High School was lock down all season. When he had to make a play, he totaled 20 tackles and 2 interceptions, covering a lot of the backfield for his squad.
Zyon Guiles, South Carolina (IOL)
Guiles is big human but has impressive athleticism for a guy who is 6'5 and 280 pounds. He brings incredible blocking coverage to the Gamecocks offensive line.