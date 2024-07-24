12 Southwest Florida defensive linemen to watch in 2024
Next up in our positional previews, we're giving some love to the big boys up front. There are a lot of powerful run-stuffers on defenses throughout Southwest Florida, and it's time to take a look at the best of the best.
Here are the top returning defensive lineman in Southwest Florida to keep an eye on this fall (in alphabetical order):
Jeremiah Bataille, Riverdale: Bataille had a strong sophomore season, leading the Raiders with 23 tackles for loss. The 6-foot-1, 225-pound junior finished with 52 total tackles and three sacks.
Khari Bendolph, Naples: The Golden Eagles rely on fast, athletic defensive ends to terrorize quarterbacks. Bendolph (6-2, 215) fit that role last season as a junior with 14 sacks and 23 tackles for loss.
Myron Charles, Port Charlotte: The massive Charles (6-5, 270) has the size and strength to accept a scholarship offer from Florida State. He had 29 tackles, including 9.5 for loss, in 2023.
Mint Edwards, Dunbar: Edwards was a big reason the Tigers terrorized opposing offenses on their way to a regional title last season. The 5-10, 270-pound senior led Dunbar with 26 tackles for loss to go with six sacks and 74 total tackles.
Quinn Enguita, Bishop Verot: As a 6-4, 200-pound sophomore, Enguita snared 22 tackles for loss and six sacks at South Fort Myers last season. Now he's transferred to Bishop Verot where he figures to make a strong defense even better.
Noah Figueroa, East Lee: Finishing with 9.5 sacks made Figueroa one of the leaders in the area last season. A team captain for the Jaguars this season, the 6-2, 230-pound senior also had 11 tackles for loss in 2023.
Micah Fils-Aime, First Baptist Academy: Fils-Aime was perhaps the biggest breakout defender in all of Southwest Florida last year as a sophomore at Golden Gate. He set school records with 12 sacks and 30 tackles for loss before transferring to FBA in the offseason.
Kendall Guervil, Fort Myers: At 6-5, 295 Guervil has the size that makes him a 4-star recruit with nine Division I scholarship offers. Last season as a sophomore, he had 49 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and three fumble recoveries.
Tommy Halgrim, Fort Myers: Another Green Wave giant who's even bigger than his teammate Guervil. Halgrim stands 6-8 and 235 pounds and is committed to Air Force after 59 tackles in nine games last year.
James Johnson, North Fort Myers: Johnson (6-4, 280) led his team with 13 tackles for loss last season, and he did it as a sophomore in just eight games. Johnson also had seven sacks and 51 total tackles.
Wally Monpremier, Lely: Another speedy and athletic lineman, Monpremier (6-2, 230) had 33 tackles, seven tackles for loss and two sacks, and he did it in just five games for the Trojans.
Ryan Peterson, Bishop Verot: Peterson possesses an all-around athleticism that made him a state medalist in the discus during track season. On the gridiron, he had 60 tackles, 18.5 for loss, and 7.5 sacks as a junior in 2023.