12 Southwest Florida defensive linemen to watch in 2024

Defense starts up front and these Southwest Florida high school defensive lineman will make a difference in 2024.

Adam Fisher

Despite a stiff arm from Barron Collier's Bryan Daniels (8), Palmetto Ridge's Khari Bendolph (3), who now plays at Naples, makes a tackle in a football game played on Sept. 2, 2022.
Despite a stiff arm from Barron Collier's Bryan Daniels (8), Palmetto Ridge's Khari Bendolph (3), who now plays at Naples, makes a tackle in a football game played on Sept. 2, 2022.

Next up in our positional previews, we're giving some love to the big boys up front. There are a lot of powerful run-stuffers on defenses throughout Southwest Florida, and it's time to take a look at the best of the best.

Here are the top returning defensive lineman in Southwest Florida to keep an eye on this fall (in alphabetical order):

Jeremiah Bataille, Riverdale: Bataille had a strong sophomore season, leading the Raiders with 23 tackles for loss. The 6-foot-1, 225-pound junior finished with 52 total tackles and three sacks.

Khari Bendolph, Naples: The Golden Eagles rely on fast, athletic defensive ends to terrorize quarterbacks. Bendolph (6-2, 215) fit that role last season as a junior with 14 sacks and 23 tackles for loss.

Myron Charles, Port Charlotte: The massive Charles (6-5, 270) has the size and strength to accept a scholarship offer from Florida State. He had 29 tackles, including 9.5 for loss, in 2023.

Port Charlotte defensive lineman Myron Charles.
Port Charlotte defensive lineman Myron Charles.

Mint Edwards, Dunbar: Edwards was a big reason the Tigers terrorized opposing offenses on their way to a regional title last season. The 5-10, 270-pound senior led Dunbar with 26 tackles for loss to go with six sacks and 74 total tackles.

Quinn Enguita, Bishop Verot: As a 6-4, 200-pound sophomore, Enguita snared 22 tackles for loss and six sacks at South Fort Myers last season. Now he's transferred to Bishop Verot where he figures to make a strong defense even better.

Noah Figueroa, East Lee: Finishing with 9.5 sacks made Figueroa one of the leaders in the area last season. A team captain for the Jaguars this season, the 6-2, 230-pound senior also had 11 tackles for loss in 2023.

Micah Fils-Aime, First Baptist Academy: Fils-Aime was perhaps the biggest breakout defender in all of Southwest Florida last year as a sophomore at Golden Gate. He set school records with 12 sacks and 30 tackles for loss before transferring to FBA in the offseason.

Kendall Guervil, Fort Myers: At 6-5, 295 Guervil has the size that makes him a 4-star recruit with nine Division I scholarship offers. Last season as a sophomore, he had 49 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and three fumble recoveries.

Tommy Halgrim, Fort Myers: Another Green Wave giant who's even bigger than his teammate Guervil. Halgrim stands 6-8 and 235 pounds and is committed to Air Force after 59 tackles in nine games last year.

James Johnson, North Fort Myers: Johnson (6-4, 280) led his team with 13 tackles for loss last season, and he did it as a sophomore in just eight games. Johnson also had seven sacks and 51 total tackles.

Wally Monpremier, Lely: Another speedy and athletic lineman, Monpremier (6-2, 230) had 33 tackles, seven tackles for loss and two sacks, and he did it in just five games for the Trojans.

Ryan Peterson, Bishop Verot: Peterson possesses an all-around athleticism that made him a state medalist in the discus during track season. On the gridiron, he had 60 tackles, 18.5 for loss, and 7.5 sacks as a junior in 2023.

Bishop Verot defensive lineman Ryan Peterson.
Ryan Peterson (71) the of Bishop Verot football reacts after a big stop on fourth down against Port Charlotte during the first football game of the season at Bishop Verot on Thursday, August 24, 2023.
Adam Fisher has been one the top high school sports reporters in Southwest Florida for nearly two decades. An expert podcaster on Florida high school sports, he previously worked for the Naples Daily News. Adam has been writing for SBLive Sports since 2022.

