Ten legends Enshrined in 2025 Washington Metropolitan Basketball Hall of Fame Class
The Washington Metropolitan Basketball Hall of Fame inducted ten new members during a ceremony Sunday, September 28th at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland.
David Aldridge (DeMatha), Kenny Carr (DeMatha), Randolph Childress (Flint Hill), John Duren (Dunbar), Tracy Jackson (Paint Branch), Jim Howell (Archbishop Carroll), John Hummer (Washington and Lee), Steve Turner (Montgomery Blair), David Robinson (Osbourn Park), and Christy Winters-Scott (South Lakes) were all enshrined in the 2025 Washington Metropolitan Basketball Hall of Fame.
“We feel like this could be as strong a class as we’ve had since Rick (Brown) became the Chairman,” said event emcee and Washington Metropolitan Basketball Hall of Fame committee member Pete Strickland.
David Aldridge: From D.C. gyms to the national spotlight
David Aldridge, a senior columnist for The Athletic, began his journalism career at The Washington Post before joining ESPN in 1996. In 2004, the American University graduate joined Turner Sports where he became a familiar face on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” as the show’s NBA Insider.
“Marion Barry changed my life,” said Aldridge, referring to the former Washington, DC Mayor. “Marion Barry was the first guy to give me a job.”
During his induction speech, Aldridge thanked his wife, Diane, and his parents James and Muriel Aldridge.
“I sucked at playing basketball,” said Aldridge, “but I got pretty good at talking and writing about it so thank you very much.”
Kenny Carr: DeMatha legend turned NBA veteran
Carr, who enjoyed a 10-year NBA career, was selected sixth overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the 1977 NBA Draft.
Carr, a 1974 DeMatha graduate, played for Hall of Fame head coach Morgan Wootten and was teammates with Hall of Famer Adrian Dantley. The pair became Olympic teammates in 1976 and were college and NBA rivals.
Carr, who played college basketball at North Carolina State University, was a first team Parade All-American in 1974. In addition to the Lakers, Carr also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons and Portland Trail Blazers during his NBA career.
Randolph Childress: The Flint Hill floor general who electrified the ACC
As a high school sophomore, Randolph Childress helped lead Gwynn Park to a Maryland state championship in the late 1980’s before transferring to the powerhouse Flint Hill (Oakton, Virginia) program led by head coach Stu Vetter.
“(Gwynn Park head coach) George Leftwich called me and said this kid (Randolph Childress) would be good in your program,” recalled Vetter.
At Flint Hill, Childress helped form a dynamic one-two punch that included his backcourt mate Cory Alexander.
Childress chose to attend Wake Forest University where he made an immediate impact as a freshman. His senior year he led Wake Forest to the league and tournament championship. He was named MVP of the 1995 ACC Tournament.
“He was one of the top players,” said Vetter. “It was one of the most exciting tournaments and Randolph was a big part of that.”
Childress was selected in the first round of the 1995 NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons as the 19th overall pick. He played for four years in the NBA and spent 10 years playing in Europe.
Following his playing career, Childress spent eight years as an assistant coach at his alma mater Wake Forest.
“This moment is one of the best accomplishments of my life,” Childress said during his induction speech, “because I know how hard and what this area does and what it means and the ballplayers that have come out of this area. I know my history.”
John Duren: Dunbar and Georgetown standout
John Duren played point guard at Dunbar High School in Washington, DC and was a two-time All-Inter High selection and first team All-Met selection in 1976. Duren played college basketball at Georgetown University with his high school teammate Craig Shelton and was a gold medalist as a member of the United States basketball team at the 1979 Pan American Games. During his senior campaign, he was named first team All-Big East and was selected Big East Conference Player of the Year.
The Utah Jazz selected Duren in the first round of the 1980 NBA Draft with the 19th overall pick. He played for the Jazz for two seasons before signing as a free agent with the Indiana Pacers for the 1982-83 campaign, his final NBA season.
Tracy Jackson: From Paint Branch to Notre Dame and the NBA
Tracy Jackson was a two-time All-Met selection and led Paint Branch High School (Burtonsville, Maryland) to a Maryland state championship in 1977. That same year, Jackson was named The Washington Post Player of the Year and earned national recognition as a Parade High School All-American.
Jackson played in the 1977 Capital Classic High School All-Star Game and was named to the inaugural McDonald’s All-American team that year.
Jackson went on to have a standout collegiate career at Notre Dame and was selected by the Boston Celtics in the second round of the 1981 NBA Draft. He also played for the Chicago Bulls and the Indiana Pacers during his NBA career.
Jim Howell: Trailblazer on and off the court
Jim Howell, affectionately known as “Beanie,” was a standout athlete and respected educator. He spent a lifetime working in the D.C. Public School system including a 14-year stint as principal at Taft Junior High.
In 1957, Howell, a 6-foot guard, was a first team All-Met selection at Archbishop Carroll High School before landing at American University in Washington, DC. He made history as the first African American to referee an NCAA men’s basketball championship game in 1973 when UCLA played Memphis State.
John Hummer: Virginia champion and Princeton pioneer
John Hummer was a three-time All-Met selection at Washington and Lee High School in Arlington, Virginia. He finished his high school career by leading Washington and Lee to a Virginia state championship during his senior campaign. He attended Princeton and led the Tigers to the 1967-68 Co-Ivy League Championship and the outright title in 1968-69. Hummer was a three-time All-Ivy League selection at Princeton and was selected by the Buffalo Braves in the first round of the 1970 NBA Draft. Hummer, the 15th overall selection, was the franchise’s first-ever draft pick.
Steve Turner: Building a dynasty at Gonzaga
Steve Turner took over the Gonzaga College High School (Washington, DC) basketball program in 2004 and built the Eagles into a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference and a national power.
“I don’t stand here by myself,” said Turner, “I stand on the shoulders of many others.”
Turner, a former assistant coach at the Newport Preparatory School in Kensington, Maryland, thanked his predecessor at Gonzaga, Dick Myers.
“He reaches out at least every other week,” said Turner. “When he found out I was joining his fraternity he reached out and showed a lot of love.”
Turner also thanked his family including his wife, Leah, and his parents.
During his tenure at Gonzaga, Turner compiled a 497-176 record and was named WCAC Coach of the Year six times. He won the first of his four WCAC championships in 2008 and was named Gatorade’s national Coach of the Year and The Washington Post’s All-Met Coach of the Year in 2016.
David Robinson: From Osbourn Park to the Hall of Fame
David Robinson was an All-County basketball player at Osbourn Park High School (Manassas, Virginia) in the Washington, D.C. suburbs. He attended the Naval Academy where he earned consensus All-American honors, and he won college basketball’s two most prestigious individual honors – the Naismith and Wooden Awards and was the top overall pick by the San Antonio Spurs in the 1987 NBA Draft.
Christy Winters-Scott: Virginia champion, Maryland star, and broadcasting leader
Christy Winters-Scott was a standout student-athlete at South Lakes High School (Reston, Virginia) where she led the team to a perfect 29-0 season and the Virginia AAA state championship in 1986. That year, she was named the All-Met Player of the Year. During her tenure at the University of Maryland, Winters-Scott earned first team All-ACC honors and played a vital role in the Terrapins’ ACC championship and Final Four appearances in 1989. Winters-Scott has also enjoyed a successful career in coaching and broadcasting the sport of basketball.
“You can’t play not to lose, you got to continue to play to win,” said Winters-Scott. “The love that I have for the game is something that I can’t quantify.”