2024 Florida high school football schedules: Class 7A, Region 4

Complete schedules for Forest Hill, John I. Leonard, Lake Worth, Park Vista, Santaluces, Boca Raton, Coral Glades, Douglas, Spanish River, Cypress Bay, Goleman, Taravella, Western, Columbus, Coral Gables, Miami, Miami Palmetto and South Dade

Gary Adornato

Santaluces football is one of five teams that will compete for the FHSAA Class 7A, Region 4, District 13 crown in 2024.
As August approaches, the start of the Florida high school football season is nearly upon us and it is time to begin taking a look at the 2024 schedules within the various FHSAA classifications, regions and districts.

SBLive Sports is your source for every schedule and every score (both in progress and final), as well as all of the key information you need to follow your favorite teams throughout the 2024 Florida high school football season.

To access the schedules listed below simply click on the links and you will be delivered to the team page of the corresponding school. Please bookmark these links for reference throughout the 2024 high school football season. You can also follow all of our coverage this year through SBLive Sports Florida as we blanket the state with live updates, game stories, features, breaking news, recruiting, videos, photos and more.

2024 Florida High School Football Schedules

Class 7A, Region 4, District 13

Forest Hill Falcons (West Palm Beach)

John I. Leonard Lancers (Greenacres)

Lake Worth Trojans

Park Vista Cobras (Lake Worth)

Santaluces Chiefs (Lantana)

Class 7A, Region 4, District 14

Boca Raton Bobcats

Coral Glades Jaguars (Coral Springs)

Stoneman Douglas Eagles (Parkland)

Spanish River Sharks (Boca Raton)

Class 7A, Region 4, District 15

Cypress Bay Lightning (Weston)

Goleman Gators (Miami)

Taravella Trojans (Coral Springs)

Western Wildcats (Davie)

Class 7A, Region 4, District 16

Columbus Explorers (Miami)

Coral Gables Cavaliers

Miami Stingarees

Miami Palmetto Panthers

South Dade Buccaneers (Homestead)

