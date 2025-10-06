Tennessee High School Football Computer Rankings: October 6, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Tennessee high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest rankings for each classification as of October 6, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Tennessee high school football computer rankings, as of October 6, 2025:
Tennessee High School Football Class 8 Man Rankings
1. South Haven Christian (Springfield, TN) (6-1)
2. Christian Community (White House, TN) (5-3)
3. Tennessee Heat (Nashville, TN) (2-7)
4. Lancaster Christian Academy (Smyrna, TN) (1-3)
5. Riverside Christian Academy (Fayetteville, TN) (0-6)
View full Class 8 Man rankings
Tennessee High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. South Fulton (South Fulton, TN) (6-0)
2. McKenzie (McKenzie, TN) (6-1)
3. Coalfield (Coalfield, TN) (5-2)
4. Clay County (Celina, TN) (6-1)
5. South Pittsburg (South Pittsburg, TN) (5-1)
6. Hampton (Hampton, TN) (6-1)
7. Oliver Springs (Oliver Springs, TN) (5-2)
8. Richland (Lynnville, TN) (5-2)
9. Dresden (Dresden, TN) (5-2)
10. Sale Creek (Sale Creek, TN) (6-0)
11. McEwen (McEwen, TN) (3-2)
12. Wayne County (Waynesboro, TN) (4-3)
13. Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering (Memphis, TN) (4-3)
14. Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central (Bruceton, TN) (5-2)
15. Jo Byrns (Cedar Hill, TN) (4-3)
16. Rockwood (Rockwood, TN) (4-3)
17. Huntland (Huntland, TN) (5-2)
18. Lake County (Tiptonville, TN) (4-2)
19. Midway (Kingston, TN) (4-3)
20. Eagleville (Eagleville, TN) (4-3)
21. Fayetteville (Fayetteville, TN) (2-4)
22. North Greene (Greeneville, TN) (4-3)
23. Westwood (Memphis, TN) (4-1)
24. Cosby (Cosby, TN) (4-2)
25. Greenfield (Greenfield, TN) (4-3)
Tennessee High School Football Class 2-A Rankings
1. Nashville Christian (Nashville, TN) (6-0)
2. University School of Jackson (Jackson, TN) (7-0)
3. Jackson Christian (Jackson, TN) (6-1)
4. Friendship Christian (Lebanon, TN) (5-1)
5. Trinity Christian Academy (Jackson, TN) (5-2)
6. Middle Tennessee Christian (Murfreesboro, TN) (4-2)
7. Donelson Christian Academy (Nashville, TN) (4-3)
8. Providence Christian Academy (Murfreesboro, TN) (5-2)
9. Franklin Christian Academy (Franklin, TN) (4-3)
10. King's Academy (Seymour, TN) (1-1)
11. Ezell-Harding Christian (Antioch, TN) (4-3)
12. Zion Christian Academy (Columbia, TN) (3-4)
13. Tipton-Rosemark Academy (Millington, TN) (4-3)
14. Clarksville Academy (Clarksville, TN) (3-4)
15. Concord Christian (Knoxville, TN) (2-2)
16. Harding Academy (Memphis, TN) (3-4)
17. Providence Academy (Johnson City, TN) (2-4)
18. First Assembly Christian (Cordova, TN) (1-6)
19. Grace Baptist Academy (Chattanooga, TN) (1-5)
20. Fayette Academy (Somerville, TN) (1-6)
21. Mount Juliet Christian Academy (Mt. Juliet, TN) (0-7)
Tennessee High School Football Class 2-AA Rankings
1. Franklin Road Academy (Nashville, TN) (6-0)
2. Grace Christian Academy (Franklin, TN) (7-0)
3. Boyd-Buchanan (Chattanooga, TN) (6-0)
4. Battle Ground Academy (Franklin, TN) (5-1)
5. Northpoint Christian (Southaven, TN) (5-2)
6. Silverdale Academy (Chattanooga, TN) (4-3)
7. Christian Academy of Knoxville (Knoxville, TN) (4-2)
8. Grace Christian Academy (Knoxville, TN) (4-2)
9. Davidson Academy (Nashville, TN) (3-4)
10. Notre Dame (Chattanooga, TN) (4-3)
11. Lausanne Collegiate (Memphis, TN) (2-3)
12. St. George's (Collierville, TN) (5-2)
13. Goodpasture Christian (Madison, TN) (5-2)
14. Pope John Paul II (Hendersonville, TN) (3-4)
15. St. Benedict at Auburndale (Cordova, TN) (3-3)
16. Chattanooga Christian (Chattanooga, TN) (1-5)
17. Lakeway Christian (Morristown, TN) (2-5)
18. Evangelical Christian (Cordova, TN) (1-6)
19. Columbia Academy (Columbia, TN) (1-7)
20. Webb (Knoxville, TN) (0-7)
Tennessee High School Football Class 2-AAA Rankings
1. Baylor (Chattanooga, TN) (6-0)
2. Brentwood Academy (Brentwood, TN) (6-0)
3. McCallie (Chattanooga, TN) (5-2)
4. Ensworth (Nashville, TN) (5-2)
5. Knoxville Catholic (Knoxville, TN) (4-2)
6. Montgomery Bell Academy (Nashville, TN) (4-2)
7. Briarcrest Christian (Eads, TN) (5-2)
8. Memphis University (Memphis, TN) (5-2)
9. Christ Presbyterian Academy (Nashville, TN) (2-5)
10. Lipscomb Academy (Nashville, TN) (2-5)
11. Christian Brothers (Memphis, TN) (3-4)
12. Father Ryan (Nashville, TN) (1-6)
View full Class 2-AAA rankings
Tennessee High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Gordonsville (Gordonsville, TN) (7-0)
2. East Robertson (Cross Plains, TN) (7-0)
3. Lewis County (Hohenwald, TN) (7-0)
4. Milan (Milan, TN) (7-0)
5. Happy Valley (Elizabethton, TN) (7-0)
6. Huntingdon (Huntingdon, TN) (6-1)
7. Eagleton College and Career Academy (Maryville, TN) (7-1)
8. Peabody (Trenton, TN) (7-0)
9. Mt. Pleasant (Mt. Pleasant, TN) (6-1)
10. South Greene (Greeneville, TN) (6-1)
11. Adamsville (Adamsville, TN) (4-2)
12. Oneida (Oneida, TN) (4-3)
13. Fairley (Memphis, TN) (5-2)
14. Cannon County (Woodbury, TN) (4-3)
15. Summertown (Summertown, TN) (3-3)
16. Memphis Business Academy (Memphis, TN) (4-3)
17. Jackson County (Gainesboro, TN) (4-3)
18. Mitchell (Memphis, TN) (4-3)
19. Houston County (Erin, TN) (3-4)
20. East Nashville Magnet (Nashville, TN) (2-4)
21. Polk County (Benton, TN) (3-4)
22. Tellico Plains (Tellico Plains, TN) (3-3)
23. Jackson Central Merry (Jackson, TN) (2-5)
24. Smith County (Carthage, TN) (3-4)
25. East Hickman County (Lyles, TN) (2-4)
Tennessee High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Westview (Martin, TN) (6-0)
2. Waverly Central (Waverly, TN) (6-0)
3. Tyner Academy (Chattanooga, TN) (7-0)
4. Covington (Covington, TN) (7-0)
5. Gatlinburg-Pittman (Gatlinburg, TN) (7-0)
6. Sequatchie County (Dunlap, TN) (5-2)
7. Meigs County (Decatur, TN) (6-1)
8. Forrest (Chapel Hill, TN) (5-2)
9. Melrose (Memphis, TN) (6-1)
10. Whites Creek (Whites Creek, TN) (6-1)
11. Dyersburg (Dyersburg, TN) (5-2)
12. Scott (Huntsville, TN) (5-1)
13. White House-Heritage (White House, TN) (5-2)
14. Giles County (Pulaski, TN) (3-3)
15. Unicoi County (Erwin, TN) (4-2)
16. Kingston (Kingston, TN) (4-2)
17. Watertown (Watertown, TN) (4-3)
18. Obion County (Troy, TN) (4-3)
19. McMinn Central (Englewood, TN) (3-3)
20. Camden Central (Camden, TN) (3-4)
21. Fairview (Fairview, TN) (5-2)
22. Wooddale (Memphis, TN) (4-2)
23. Cascade (Wartrace, TN) (3-3)
24. Chuckey-Doak (Afton, TN) (4-3)
25. Sweetwater (Sweetwater, TN) (3-3)
Tennessee High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Elizabethton (Elizabethton, TN) (6-1)
2. Springfield (Springfield, TN) (6-1)
3. Crockett County (Alamo, TN) (6-1)
4. Alcoa (Alcoa, TN) (7-0)
5. White County (Sparta, TN) (6-1)
6. Stone Memorial (Crossville, TN) (6-1)
7. Greeneville (Greeneville, TN) (6-1)
8. Haywood (Brownsville, TN) (5-2)
9. Dyer County (Newbern, TN) (5-2)
10. Jackson North Side (Jackson, TN) (4-2)
11. Volunteer (Church Hill, TN) (5-1)
12. Upperman (Baxter, TN) (5-2)
13. Anderson County (Clinton, TN) (5-2)
14. Lexington (Lexington, TN) (5-2)
15. Carter (Strawberry Plains, TN) (5-2)
16. South Gibson (Medina, TN) (4-3)
17. Marshall County (Lewisburg, TN) (4-3)
18. Gibbs (Corryton, TN) (5-2)
19. Macon County (Lafayette, TN) (5-2)
20. Pearl-Cohn (Nashville, TN) (3-4)
21. Livingston Academy (Livingston, TN) (5-2)
22. Jackson South Side (Jackson, TN) (3-3)
23. Loudon (Loudon, TN) (4-3)
24. Heritage (Maryville, TN) (4-3)
25. Cherokee (Rogersville, TN) (5-2)
Tennessee High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Page (Franklin, TN) (6-0)
2. Munford (Munford, TN) (6-0)
3. Sevier County (Sevierville, TN) (6-0)
4. Powell (Powell, TN) (6-1)
5. Beech (Hendersonville, TN) (6-1)
6. Rhea County (Evensville, TN) (6-1)
7. Walker Valley (Cleveland, TN) (6-1)
8. East Hamilton (Ooltewah, TN) (6-1)
9. Lincoln County (Fayetteville, TN) (6-1)
10. Memphis Central (Memphis, TN) (5-1)
11. Kirkwood (Clarksville, TN) (6-1)
12. Portland (Portland, TN) (5-2)
13. Nolensville (Nolensville, TN) (5-2)
14. McMinn County (Athens, TN) (5-2)
15. Tennessee (Bristol, TN) (4-3)
16. Soddy Daisy (Soddy Daisy, TN) (4-3)
17. William Blount (Maryville, TN) (5-2)
18. Dickson County (Dickson, TN) (5-2)
19. Knoxville Central (Knoxville, TN) (5-2)
20. Lawrence County (Lawrenceburg, TN) (4-2)
21. Henry County (Paris, TN) (3-4)
22. Station Camp (Gallatin, TN) (3-4)
23. Tullahoma (Tullahoma, TN) (4-3)
24. Columbia Central (Columbia, TN) (3-3)
25. Kenwood (Clarksville, TN) (4-3)
Tennessee High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. Oakland (Murfreesboro, TN) (7-0)
2. Ravenwood (Brentwood, TN) (7-0)
3. Oak Ridge (Oak Ridge, TN) (7-0)
4. Dobyns-Bennett (Kingsport, TN) (6-1)
5. Lebanon (Lebanon, TN) (7-0)
6. Southwind (Memphis, TN) (7-0)
7. Green Hill (Mt. Juliet, TN) (5-2)
8. Antioch (Antioch, TN) (7-0)
9. Blackman (Murfreesboro, TN) (6-1)
10. Science Hill (Johnson City, TN) (6-1)
11. Bradley Central (Cleveland, TN) (5-2)
12. Maryville (Maryville, TN) (6-1)
13. Collierville (Collierville, TN) (5-2)
14. Gallatin (Gallatin, TN) (5-1)
15. Germantown (Germantown, TN) (6-1)
16. West Ridge (Blountville, TN) (5-2)
17. Jefferson County (Dandridge, TN) (4-2)
18. Riverdale (Murfreesboro, TN) (5-2)
19. Clarksville (Clarksville, TN) (5-2)
20. Brentwood (Brentwood, TN) (4-3)
21. Arlington (Arlington, TN) (6-1)
22. Whitehaven (Memphis, TN) (3-3)
23. Wilson Central (Lebanon, TN) (6-2)
24. Siegel (Murfreesboro, TN) (3-4)
25. Independence (Thompson's Station, TN) (3-3)