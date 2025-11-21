Wisconsin (WIAA) State High School Football Championships Preview (Divisions 1-3)
At the beginning of the 2025 Wisconsin high school football season, nearly every team throughout the state had lofty aspirations of winning a prestigious state championship.
Following an exciting, hard-hitting nine-game regular season schedule and four challenging playoff games, that dream of reaching the ultimate pinnacle of success remains alive for 14 remaining programs (representing seven respective divisions).
With the journey to the state title game completed and tickets punched to the University of Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, the strong, talented, battle-tested field is ready to take the field one more time to finish the job.
The 48th annual Wisconsin State Football Championships are scheduled to take place Nov. 20-21.
Ten teams in the competitive state-championship field have 13-0 overall records.
We conclude by taking a closer look at Friday's intriguing, highly anticipated matchups scheduled in divisions 1, 2, and 3. The six remaining teams have a combined 72-6 overall record.
Friday's Games
Division 3
Grafton (13-0) vs. Reedsburg (10-3), 10 a.m.
Grafton
Road to Madison: Grafton advanced to the WIAA D3 championship game following a dramatic 34-31 overtime victory versus Catholic Memorial in the state semifinals. The Black Hawks claimed the Woodland Conference title (7-0 record), have qualified for the playoffs 16 times, and are seeking a third state championship in program history.
Players to Watch: Senior quarterback Nicholas Schiller (2,027, 28 touchdowns), junior running back Jack Nelson (1,764, 24 touchdowns), senior wide receiver Tyler Deer (1,098 yards, 12 touchdowns), and senior linebacker Tyler Heinle (81 tackles).
Reedsburg
Road to Madison: Reedsburg advanced to the WIAA D3 championship game following a 43-20 victory over Whitefish Bay in the state semifinals. The Beavers tied for third place in the Mississippi Valley Conference (4-3 record), have qualified for the playoffs 21 times, and are seeking a second state championship in program history.
Players to Watch: Senior running back Will Mikonowicz (2,387 yards, 40 touchdowns), senior running back Gavin Budnik (571 yards, five touchdowns), junior linebacker Grant Weber (78 tackles)
Division 2
Notre Dame Academy (13-0) vs. West De Pere (13-0), 1 p.m.
Notre Dame Academy
Road to Madison: Notre Dame Academy advanced to the WIAA D2 championship game following a 42-6 victory over River Falls in the state semifinals. The Tritons claimed the Fox River Classic Conference (South Division) title (7-0 record), have qualified for the playoffs 22 times and are seeking a fourth state championship in program history.
Players to Watch: Senior quarterback Max Peirce (953 yards, seven touchdowns), junior running back Kingston Allen (3,205 yards, 55 touchdowns), senior wide receiver Cooper Aitkin (401 yards, three touchdowns), and junior linebacker Jackson Whitehouse (63 tackles).
West De Pere
Road to Madison: West De Pere advanced to the WIAA D2 championship game following a tension-filled 35-34 victory over Homestead in the state semifinals. The Phantoms won the Fox River Classic Conference (North Division) title (7-0 record), have qualified for the playoffs 28 times, and are seeking the third state championship in program history.
Players to Watch: Senior quarterback Patrick Greisen (3,560 yards, 47 touchdowns), senior running back Ryan Lutz (1,842 yards, 26 touchdowns), senior wide receiver Judeah Kniskern (1,140 yards, 17 touchdowns), and junior linebacker Braylon Stegall (96 tackles).
Division 1
Arrowhead (12-1) vs. Bay Port (11-2), 4 p.m.
Arrowhead
Road to Madison: Arrowhead advanced to the WIAA D1 championship game following a 19-17 victory over Waunakee in the state semifinals. The Warhawks placed second in the Classic 8 Conference (6-1 record), have qualified for the playoffs 35 times, and are seeking a seventh state championship in program history.
Players to Watch: Junior quarterback Nolan Hanson (1,822 yards, 16 touchdowns), senior running back Jacob Siner (1,048 yards, 11 touchdowns), senior wide receiver Ryan Heiman (697 yards, 11 touchdowns), senior linebacker Brendan Foley (127 tackles, five sacks, and three recovered fumbles).
Bay Port
Road to Madison: Bay Port advanced to the WIAA D1 championship game following a 38-35 victory over Muskego in the state semifinals. The Pirates placed second in the Fox River Classic Conference (North Division), have qualified for the playoffs 28 times, and are seeking the second state championship in program history.
Players to Watch: Senior quarterback Matt Stevens (2,857 all-purpose yards, 35 touchdowns), senior running back Brady Moon (2,123 yards, 31 touchdowns), junior wide receiver Jackson Otradovec (646 yards, seven touchdowns), and senior linebacker Brock Gauthier (80 tackles, four sacks).
