2025 4-star combo guard Dante Allen commits to Villanova
The Villanova Wildcats secured their first commitment in the upcoming recruitment cycle.
Riviera Prep four-star combo guard Dante Allen, the son of current Miami Heat assistant coach Malik Allen committed to the University of Villanova on Wednesday night, following his father’s footsteps.
According to 247Sports, Allen is the No. 62 ranked player in the nation, the No. 10 combo guard, and the No. 13 overall ranked player in the state of Florida.
Allen chose the Wildcats over two SEC schools Georgia and Tennessee, respectively.
Allen, listed as a 6-4 210-pound shooting guard, is coming off a junior season in which he averaged 21.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 3.4 steals per game and shot 59 percent from the field, helping lead Riviera Prep to back-to-back state championships.
Allen was also a helping factor in the Nike EYBL circuit where he played for Nightrydas Elite, averaging 15.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.2 steals per game, while shooting 57.5 percent from the
field throughout the summer.
Before the start of his upcoming senior season, Allen announced to transfer to powerhouse Montverde Academy where he will be teammates with four-star power forward Trent Sisley (Indiana commit), four-star shooting guard Mazi Mosley (LSU commit), four-star small forward Hudson Greer (Creighton commit), and five-star junior shooting guard Kayden Allen.
