2026 forward Caleb Sanders commits to Louisiana-Lafayette
Just a few days before March Madness officially begins, the Louisiana-Lafayette Rajun Cajuns made a big splash of a commitment on Monday night:
North Tampa Christian junior wing Caleb Sanders has committed to the University of Louisiana-Lafayette.
Sanders chose the Rajun Cajuns over Boston College, California, Cal-State Northridge, East Carolina, FIU, and several others.
Sanders is the No. 46 ranked small forward in the nation and the No. 18 overall ranked prospect in the state of Florida for the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports.
Sanders becomes the first Rajun Cajuns commit for next year's class and is also the first four-star prospect commit to head to Louisiana-Lafayette.
He led North Tampa Christian to their first-ever Final Four appearance in school history where they had their season come to an end in a four-overtime thriller against Victory Christian Academy in the Class 1A semifinals last month.
This season, Sanders averaged 12.6 points and 10.6 rebounds per game while shooting 60 percent from the field, 45 percent from the three-point line, and 67 percent from the free throw line.
