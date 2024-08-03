35 of Florida's greatest high school football players of all-time
The high school football season is rapidly approaching in the Sunshine State and SBLive Florida takes a look into the storied past when it comes to players.
Maybe one of the hardest questions of all-time: Who was the best high school football player to play in Florida?
>> SBLive Florida Top 25 preseason high school football rankings
When we ask this question, it’s a combination of things from what you did during your time as a high school football player to college to the professional ranks.
We compiled a list of 35 of the greatest players to have ever graced the Sunshine State's gridiron.
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Lamar Jackson, Boynton Beach: You see Jackson zooming past would-be defenders with his elite speed and finding open receivers with his rare arm talent on Sunday afternoons. It all started down in South Florida and at Boynton Beach, Jackson compiled early 4,000 yards and 53 touchdowns in his junior and senior seasons. Jackson would go on to Louisville, where he won the Heisman Trophy in 2016 before being selected No. 32 in the 2018 NFL Draft. The quarterback has been named to the Pro Bowl three times and won two Most Valuable Player awards (2019, 2023).
Derrick Henry, Yulee: The current Tennessee Titan had one of the most storied high school football careers for any player, ever. When at Yulee, Henry rushed for 12,124 yards on 1,397 attempts and scored 153 touchdowns. He once owned the all-time single game yardage mark at 510 yards before it was broken by Baker's Kayleb Wagner in 2021.
Tim Tebow, Nease: Many remember Tebow for his time with the Florida Gators and Denver Broncos, but before that he was a Panther. Tebow during his time with Nease scored 159 total touchdowns and accounted for over 13,000 yards. He ended up leading Nease to a state championship in 2006 over Armwood.
Emmitt Smith, Escambia: Another Florida Gator on this list that ended up having a storied career when he moved into the NFL, becoming the league's all-time leading rusher with 18,355 yards and making eight Pro Bowls. Was apart of two state championship teams at Escambia, nearly rushing for 9,000 yards and scoring 106 touchdowns.
Deion Sanders, North Fort Myers: Before he became 'Coach Prime' at Colorado, he was 'Primetime' for the Red Knights. Sanders played multiple sports at North Fort Myers, playing baseball, basketball and football. Could go down as one of the Sunshine State's all-time great athletes on the high school level.
Jerome Brown, Hernando: NFL career cut short due to a car accident that took his life in 1992, Brown goes down as the best player to ever have come out of Hernando County. Starred for the Leopards on varsity for three seasons before playing at Miami (FL) and then for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1987-1991.
Duante Culpepper, Vanguard: Culpepper's name is painted on the side of Vanguard's lockerroom as a NFL alum and the former UCF quarterback was best known for his time after high school with the Minnesota Vikings throwing to Randy Moss. The quarterback was named Mr. Football as a senior in 1994, throwing for over 3,000 yards that season.
CJ Spiller, Union County: One of the most feared running backs of all-time out of Northern Central Florida was the former Clemson tailback. The Lake Butler great started all four years in his high school career, rushing for just under 1,900 yards as a senior and 31 touchdowns. Rushed for over 5,500 yards throughout his time with the Fightin' Tigers.
Frank Gore, Coral Gables: There are not many running backs that did the things Gore did out of Dade County. Set a single-game record for rushing yards in a game with 419. In his senior season, Gore rushed for just under 3,000 yards, scoring 38 touchdowns. Ended up at the University of Miami (FL) before playing in the NFL.
Ernest Givins, Lakewood: The Spartans have produced a number of NFL products over the years, but Givins remains one of Pinellas County's all-time greats. Givins was named a All-American in high school before playing at Northeastern Oklahoma Junior College. The wide receiver was named to two NFL Pro Bowl teams and caught 571 passes for 8,215 yards and 49 touchdowns from 1986-1995.
Teddy Bridgewater, Miami Northwestern: Bridgewater was honored for his work within the Miami community and has had a field named after him. He bleeds the blue and yellow, as he eventually led the Bulls to a state championship. Bridgewater threw for 5,277 yards and 55 touchdowns from 2008-2010. Now leading his alma mater heading into the season, Bridgewater has come full circle with his love for Miami Northwestern.
Sean Taylor, Gulliver Prep: The late Miami Hurricane great was the 5th pick of the 2004 NFL Draft and played for the Washington Commanders. Taylor played for the Raiders and helped them win the Class 2A state championship in 2000 and scored 44 touchdowns.
Dalvin Cook, Miami Central: One of the best running backs to come out of the Sunshine State in recent memory, Cook was a blur when he played for the Rockets. For his high school career, Cook rushed for over 4,200 yards and scored 64 touchdowns. Played at Florida State before landing with the Minnesota Vikings in the NFL.
Anquan Boldin, Pahokee: Playing more of the ATH role before heading off to college and the NFL, Boldin was named the 1998 Mr. Football for Florida. Boldin became the first player in Florida high school football history to go over 11,000 total yards in a prep career. Ended up winning a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens in 2013.
Tyrone Moss, Blanche Ely: An all-time great when it comes to Broward County running backs, Moss rushed for 2,011 yards in 2000. Moss ended up rushing for over 7,105 yards, 107 touchdowns for the Tigers before playing at the University of Miami (FL).
Bennie Blades, Sunrise: Had a ton of accolades after his high school days as Blades is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Selected in the first round of the 1988 NFL Draft, Blades played nine seasons in the league. Blades was named to the All-Time All-Broward team in 1999.
Edgerrin James, Immokalee: In the 1994 season, James was a monster at running back for the Indians. The 'Edge' rushed for over 3,300 yards between his junior and senior seasons. James played for the University of Miami (FL) and then the Indianapolis Colts beside a guy named Peyton Manning for most of his NFL career.
Devin Hester, Suncoast: One of the most prolific punt/kick returners of all-time on the NFL level with the Chicago Bears. Before Hester showed up on everyone's television screens on Sundays, he was the ATH for the Chargers. Hester, who is now an NFL Hall of Famer, rushed and received over 1,000 yards in 2001. Dangerous as they come with the ball in his hands.
Derrick Brooks, Pensacola Booker T. Washington: Maybe one of the most popular players to ever come out of the Florida Panhandle, Brooks did it all. He was named USA Today's National Defensive Player of the Year in 1990 before playing at Florida State. Won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2002.
LeRoy Butler, Robert E. Lee: It seemed like hard hitting safeties were a hit coming out of Jacksonville in the late 1980's. Butler played both linebacker and running back at Lee, totaling just under 140 tackles and 400 yards rushing. Played collegiate ball at Florida State before playing for the Green Bay Packers, winning a Super Bowl as a starter in 1996. Is in the Packers' Ring of Honor and in the NFL's Hall of Fame.
Fred Taylor, Glades Central: Coming from 'The Muck', Taylor is a legend folks still talk about down in Belle Glades. Taylor played just two seasons at running back and in his senior campaign, he rushed for 1,700 yards and 22 touchdowns. Played at the University of Florida and then a storied career for the Jacksonville Jaguars, rushing for over 10,000 yards.
Anthony Carter, Suncoast: Palm Beach County has produced a lot of playmakers from the high school circuit, but maybe none more exciting than Carter. During his high school career, Carter caught 161 passes for 3,641 yards and 36 touchdowns. Played 14 seasons professionally between the USFL and NFL.
Travis Henry, Frostproof: Was a solid running back for the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills before his time ended in the NFL, Henry remains one of the best to ever do it out of Polk County. Henry tallied 4,087 yards rushing in a single season back in 1996 and was named Florida's Mr. Football.
Jessie Hester, Glades Central: Another legend to come out of the Glades was 'The Jet'. Hester ended up coaching his alma mater after his days in the NFL. Hester was named an All-American when he was high school and played at Florida State afterwards.
Vince Wilfork, Santaluces: Played nose tackle for the Chiefs, named an All-American and notched 67 tackles, 10 sacks as a senior. Wilfork went on to play college ball at the University of Miami (FL) before starring for the New England Patriots, was selected in the first round back in 2004 NFL Draft. Is now apart of the Patriots' Ring of Honor.
Michael Irvin, St. Thomas Aquinas: We know Irvin now as a television personality talking about the NFL, but the former Miami Hurricane great first started off as a Raider. Irvin, a NFL Hall of Famer, was an all-state selection his senior season and had just under 1,000 yards, 12 touchdowns in 1983.
Ray Lewis, Kathleen: Arguably the greatest player to this day to ever have come out of the 863 area code. The Baltimore Raven legend recorded over 200 tackles, 10 sacks and eight interceptions during his time with the Red Devils. Won multiple Super Bowls as the leader of the Ravens' defenses in 2001 and 2013.
James Massey, Jefferson County: Holds the state's all-time record for points with 658 and notched a pair of 2,000-yard seasons back-to-back. Massey pulling that off was the first time ever a running back had accomplished the feat.
Warren Sapp, Apopka: When Sapp played in high school, he was used primarily as a linebacker by the Blue Darters. Sapp, who was a first-team All-State player, starred at the University of Miami (FL) before ending up winning a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2003 as a defensive tackle. Now is an defensive assistant coach at Colorado under Deion Sanders.
Antone Smith, Pahokee: Smith left his mark at Pahokee his senior season, winning a state championship back in 2004. The former Florida State Seminole scored 44 touchdowns in his final season in high school down in the 'Muck'.
Danny Wuerffel, Fort Walton Beach: Famous for when he played for the Florida Gators after high school, Wuerffel made a name for himself on the Florida Panhandle first. Wuerffel led Fort Walton Beach to a state title in 1991 and threw for over 3,000 yards and 27 touchdowns as a senior.
Brian Dawkins, Raines: Most probably remember his time as 'Weapon X' for the Philadelphia Eagles' defense and is tied for the all-time lead in interceptions in franchise history. During his time with the Vikings, helped lead a defense that won three straight district titles from 1989-1991 and is arguably the best player to come out of the 904.
Chris Rainey, Lakeland: His statistics may be on the lower side compared to some of the great running backs on this list, but Rainey is a legend out of Polk County. In his senior season, Rainey rushed for 2,439 yards on 232 carries (10.5 yards per carry) and scored 29 touchdowns. He moved on after high school to play at the University of Florida and then the NFL for three seasons.
Noel Devine, North Fort Myers: Devine’s high school highlight tape is something straight out of a video game. The 239 speedster remains one of the most memorable players on the high school circuit to come out of Lee County. Between his junior and senior seasons, Devine rushed for 4,134 yards and scored 55 touchdowns for the Red Knights. Ended up playing at West Virginia, becoming among one of their all-time leading rushers.
Derwin James, Haines City: Polk County deep history of producing future NFL stars doesn't stop at just the usual suspects like Lakeland and Kathleen. It goes beyond that spectrum in the 863 as James played his high school ball as a Hornet, tallying 94 tackles and four interceptions as a senior. The safety was named to the 2014 Class 7A All-State team beforeplaying collegiately at Florida State. James was selected No. 17 in the 2018 NFL Draft and is a 3-time Pro Bowl selection.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl