Florida High School Girls Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 9, 2025

See every Florida girls high school basketball final score from December 9, 2025

Melbourne vs Bishop Moore from Dec. 1, 2025
Melbourne vs Bishop Moore from Dec. 1, 2025 / Matt Smith

The 2025 Florida high school girls basketball season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of all the final scores from tonight's slate of action.

Florida high school girls basketball final scores, results — December 9, 2025

Academy of the Holy Names 48, Keswick Christian 39

All Saints' Academy 31, Cristo Rey Tampa 28

Altamonte Christian 51, Wekiva 45

Armwood 73, Freedom 25

Auburndale 46, Fort Meade 39

Balboa 55, Balboa 54

Barron Collier 51, Bonita Springs 39

Bell 59, Bronson 19

Bell Creek Academy 73, Winthrop College Prep Academy 65

Belleview 64, Lake Weir 26

Benjamin 40, Pine 26

Bishop Kenny 63, Bishop Snyder 31

Blanche Ely 86, Pembroke Pines Charter 4

Bloomingdale 53, Lennard 15

Bolles 58, Tocoi Creek 56

Booker T. Washington 64, Choctawhatchee 35

Brooks DeBartolo Collegiate 32, Tampa Prep 25

Calvary Christian 38, Indian Rocks Christian 22

Cambridge Christian 49, Carrollwood Day 17

Cape Coral 68, Cape Coral 57

Cardinal Gibbons 63, Westminster Academy 21

Centennial 68, Sebastian River 52

Chamberlain 58, Hillsborough 53

Chiefland 75, P.K. Yonge 47

Chiles 48, North Florida Christian 13

Chipley 57, Jay 50

Citrus 59, Weeki Wachee 33

Clay 45, FSDB 34

Clearwater 58, Palm Harbor University 48

Clearwater Central Catholic 47, St. Petersburg Catholic 23

Colonial 56, West Orange 36

Cooper City 61, South Plantation 25

Coral Shores 58, Basilica 15

Cornerstone Charter Academy 48, RGSA 28

Countryside 47, Tarpon Springs 24

Creekside 50, Ponte Vedra 41

Crestview 71, Freeport 52

CSSH 64, Sports Leadership & Management 27

Cypress Creek 46, Lake Nona 27

Cypress Creek 54, Pasco 38

Donahue Catholic 46, Babcock 33

Doral Academy 85, Mater Academy Charter 64

Dunbar 58, Island Coast 32

Dunnellon 42, Lecanto 34

Durant 55, Newsome 30

Eagle's View 51, CSJ 43

East Lee County 55, Clewiston 13

ED White 64, Mandarin 28

Edgewood 44, Space Coast 29

Estero 68, Cape Coral 57

Faith Christian 58, Father Lopez 53

FBCA 45, Matanzas 37

First Baptist Academy 56, Gateway Charter 53

First Christian 43, Countryside Christian 29

Fleming Island 49, Riverside 28

Florida Christian 51, Divine Savior Academy 18

Fort Myers 55, Cypress Lake 22

Fort Walton Beach 66, Bay 20

Foundation Christian Academy 58, Oasis Christian 35

Four Corners 46, Kathleen 26

FSUHS 67, Madison County 20

Gaither 50, Alonso 26

Glades Central 58, Glades Day 28

Godby 47, Leon 19

Grace and Glory Christian 50, Covenant Christian 9

Grandview Prep 75, Somerset Academy - Canyons 72

Gulf Coast 57, Golden Gate 34

Hagerty 55, Lake Brantley 42

Halifax Academy 39, Odyssey Charter School 27

Hebrew Academy 54, David Posnack Jewish Day 37

Heritage 71, Rockledge 24

Hernando 50, Tavares 12

Horizon 55, Davenport 32

IMG Academy 66, Port Charlotte 6

Immaculata-La Salle 68, Westminster Christian 48

Impact Christian Academy 54, First Coast Christian 17

John Carroll Catholic 64, St. Edward's 26

Jones 48, Innovation 34

Keys Gate 61, Northwestern 50

LaBelle 51, Frostproof 13

Lake Highland Prep 47, Bishop Moore 36

Lake Mary 68, Deltona 48

Lake Minneola 67, Mount Dora 34

Lake Worth 48, Berean Christian 16

Lake Worth Christian 41, Donna Klein Jewish Academy 35

Lakeland Christian 50, Bartow 41

Lakeside Christian 43, Academy at the Lakes 42

Lakewood 70, Boca Ciega 23

Largo 64, Hollins 24

Lehigh 67, Riverdale 19

Liberty County 54, Vernon 28

Lincoln Park Academy 49, Martin County 34

Lourdes Academy 47, TERRA Environmental 19

Malone 43, Graceville 21

Manatee 55, Palmetto 16

Marianna 41, Enterprise 28

McArthur 60, Hallandale 4

Melbourne Central Catholic 59, Cocoa Beach 20

Merritt Island Christian 58, Merritt Island 24

Miami Country Day 51, Schoolhouse Prep 39

Mitchell 71, Angeline Academy of Innovation 2

Monarch 43, Plantation 11

Moore Haven 64, Scheck Hillel Community School 22

Mount Dora Christian Academy 40, Umatilla 37

Niceville 59, Pace 39

North Broward Prep 54, Archbishop McCarthy 35

North Tampa Christian Academy 55, Balboa 54

Ocoee 73, CFCA 20

Olympia 51, Freedom 12

Orange Park 45, Beachside 43

Orlando Christian Prep 79, Oak Ridge 58

Osceola 53, Pinellas Park 27

Oxbridge Academy 49, Katz Yeshiva 48

Park Vista 47, Spanish River 15

Parrish Community 62, Southeast 13

Paxton 52, Pensacola Catholic 28

Pensacola 58, West Florida 27

Pensacola Christian Academy 43, Rocky Bayou Christian 35

Pine Crest 83, FAU High 13

Plant 52, Robinson 47

Poplar Springs 34, Altha 21

PSFAS 50, Baker County 38

Ransom Everglades 66, Palmetto 27

SA 55, Archbishop Carroll 14

Saint Andrew's 69, West Boca Raton 36

Saint Francis Catholic Academy 50, Washington Classical Christian 29

Sandalwood 54, Atlantic Coast 31

Santa Fe Catholic 29, Shorecrest Prep 22

Sarasota Christian 58, Out-of-Door Academy 50

Seacrest Country Day 59, Lely 23

Seminole 64, Celebration 31

South Walton 54, Walton 8

Springstead 46, Leesburg 32

Spruce Creek 76, East River 26

St. Brendan 40, Calvary Christian Academy 33

St. Thomas Aquinas 51, Mater Lakes Academy 38

Stoneman Douglas 61, Coral Glades 8

Sunlake 66, Sports Leadership & Management 37

Tampa Bay Tech 46, Strawberry Crest 16

Taylor County 51, Trenton 43

The First Academy 43, New Smyrna Beach 31

The Master's Academy 49, Evans 30

Tohopekaliga 49, Foundation Academy 37

Trinity Christian Academy 32, GOCA 24

True North Classical Academy 51, Pinecrest Prep 5

University 39, Trinity Prep 22

Victory Christian Academy 55, Lake Gibson 17

Viera 50, Melbourne 16

Wakulla 46, St. John Paul II 26

West Broward 40, Stranahan 7

West Florida Baptist Academy 41, Gulf Pointe Latin 34

West Port 58, Crystal River 26

West Shore 63, Calvary Chapel Academy 25

Wharton 55, Middleton 24

Wildwood 72, Forest 45

Winter Park 57, Windermere 16

Winter Springs 31, Harmony 29

Wiregrass Ranch 57, Wesley Chapel 51

