4-Star Basketball Talent Kayden Allen Reveals His Top 7 Schools
Kayden Allen of Zephyrhills Christian Academy, located in Zephyrhills, Florida, is one step closer to a commitment, after narrowing his top schools list down to seven on Monday, according to 247Sports' Travis Branham
Allen's Top Seven Schools Include A Trio of ACC Schools
Allen will choose between the following schools: California, Cincinnati, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, and UCF. Allen is rated as the No. 48 overall player in the nation, the No. 21 small forward, and the No. 10 overall ranked player in the state of Florida for the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports.
Allen Schedules Four Official Visits This Fall
Allen is still scheduled to make three official visits this fall, where he will visit Cincinnati (August 23), California (September 6), and Georgia Tech (September 13). Allen is also scheduled to take an official visit to Ole Miss on September 27th, where he took an unofficial visit to Oxford during his junior year when he played at Montverde Academy, under Kevin Boyle.
Allen Showed Impressive Numbers Playing In Nike EYBL Circuit
Allen is coming off an impressive summer where he played for Team Thad on the Nike EYBL Circuit, where he averaged 12.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists while shooting 43.5% from the field. Allen was a great addition where he was playing alongside four-star senior shooting guard Tarris Bouie and four-star junior combo guard LJ Smith. Allen was previously playing for Team Loaded on the Adidas 3SSB Circuit before making the switch to Team Thad back in the spring.
Zephyrhills Christian Loads Roster Ahead Of 2025-2026 Season
With Allen now enrolled at Zephyrhills Christian Academy, he will play alongside five-star senior power forward Toni Bryant, four-star senior point guard Evan Roberts, and senior center Alexander Davis.
Allen Previously Played At Montverde Academy During His Junior Season
The 6-foot-6 small forward is coming off a junior season where he averaged 8.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game for the Eagles who reached the Chipotle Nationals Play-in Tournament where they were the No. 7 seed before having their season come to an end in the hands of the Chipotle National runner-up Dynamic Prep Bearcats back on April 2.
