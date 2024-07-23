5 Florida high school football 1A preseason player of the year candidates
The Florida high school football season is right around the corner and the opening weekend of games are set to kickoff through Aug. 21-23.
Sunshine State has flipped from the Metro-Suburban-Rural series back to state classifications, making for preseason player of the year candidates across the board. Class 1A features a handful of the state's top programs, including national powerhouse Chaminade-Madonna.
Based on returning accolades, production potential and team success, here are the five most viable preseason candidates for Class 1A player of the year in 2024:
ZAC KATZ, Chaminade-Madonna
Not many quarterbacks have as much first-yearpressure on their shoulders like Katz does. The 6-foot-1, 194-pound signal caller was one of the top quarterbacks statistically last season at True North Classical, regardless of classification. Last season, Katz completed 188-for-229 passes for 2,973 yards, 38 touchdowns and just one interception. Katz has plenty of collegiate offers, including from Appalachian State, Bethune-Cookman, FIU and Western Michigan.
JERSHAUN NEWTON, Clearwater Central Catholic
The dual-threat quarterback was once again a force both throwing and running the ball for the Class 1M state finalist Marauders last season and will be the classificaton's most experienced signal caller. Newton, an Illinois commitment, surpassed 1,000 yards through the air and on the ground, accounting for 27 touchdowns. Look for Newton to surpass the 1,000-yard mark throwing and running, even with having Calvary Christian transfer Sean Cuono next to him.
ETHAN CROSSAN, First Baptist Academy
With a nice new weapon last year in Colorado commitment Winston Watkins Jr. (now at Venice) in the mix, Crossan played at a very high level in 2023. Crossan finished completing 216-of-346 passes for 3,264 yards and 40 touchdowns. The Lions' signal caller may not have his full compliment of talent at the receiver position, but should still put up some big numbers this fall.
JORDAN MAGWOOD, Carrollwood Day
Magwood had his best season yet last season at Carrollwood Day School. The Patriots' starting quarterback threw for 2,177 yards and 22 touchdowns. Magwood, a Florida Atlantic commitment, also rushed for 234 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. With having his college decision under his belt and behind him, Magwood is ready to focus on having a major fall campaign.
JABARI BRADY, Chaminade-Madonna
Forget about the fact that Brady will be playing with one of the best wide receiving corps in the country. The wide receiver practically fills in the role of Jeremiah Smith, who is now at Ohio State. Last season at Monarch, Brady helped the Knights reach the Class 4M state semifinals before falling to Mandarin. The sophomore wide receiver ended 2023 hauling in 70 passes for 1,392 yards and scored 10 touchdowns. There's no reason Brady couldn't see himself surpassing the aforementioned numbers.
FIVE OTHERS TO WATCH
RB Sean Cuono, Clearwater Central Catholic
QB Salomon Georges, The First Academy
QB Jayden Vega, Benjamin
ATH Max Redmon, Cardinal Newman
QB Brogan McNab, Melbourne Central Catholic
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl