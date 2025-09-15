5-star Quarterback Dia Bell Announces He will Be Out the Remainder of the Season
On Sunday, American Heritage 5-star quarterback Dia Bell, a University of Texas commit confirmed news which had been speculated upon for the last few days - he will miss the remainder of the 2025 football season, bringing an end to his high school career.
Bell Sidelined by an Unexpexted Medical Procedure
Bell made the announcement on social media that he will be out for the remainder of the 2025 football season due to an "unexpected, minor procedure."
Bell, who expects to enroll at Texas and join the Longhorns' program in January, said on his Instagram story he said, " I know the man above has a plan for me."
Bell is the son of NBA veteran Raja Bell and over the years Dia has been creating his own path and it has shown on and off the football field. This summer, Dia had the prestigious honor of winning the Elite 11 finals and, earlier this season, he played in one of the best games of the year as he led the Patriots to a 31-28 comeback win over Pennsylvania's St. Joseph's Prep. This season, in two games, he threw for 540 yards and four touchdowns.
Bell has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the Class of 2026 and after announcing that he would be out for the remainder of the season there was a lot of love spread around in the football community, many even calling him "Legendary."
Dia Bell's Message on Social Media
These last 5 years have been more than I could have ever imagined. Every moment spent on a field with my brothers was a dream come true. I took none of them for granted! It was an honor and a privilege to work along side all of you. You are my brothers for life! Coaches, you stuck with me and believed in me when it wasn't easy to do so. You poured into me, you taught me, and helped develop me. It wasn't always easy, but it was always worth it. Thank you! I consider you all family too. I am forever grateful for you all and for this incredible ride!Unfortunately, that ride has come to an end. As many of you already know, I will not be playing for the rest of the 2025 season due to an unexpected, minor procedure that needs to be addressed.
I am heartbroken and disappointed that I won't be able to win another state championship with you all. I know that you guys will take care of business. Leon, welcome to the family! Do your thing, and lead these guys to another ring. As disappointing as the ending of this chapter is for me. I am even more excited about being 100% healthy and starting the next chapter in Austin! To my new family, my Longhorn family...see you all in January! #hookem #3 out Yours Truly,DKB 3
Bell has solidified himself as a leader on and off the field and we can bet this is just the beginning to an incredible future and football journey. Soon we will be seeing him healthy and recovered but this time in a Texas Longhorn jersey. #staytuned