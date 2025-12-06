High School

Florida High School Football Playoff Final Scores, Results - December 5, 2025

The 2025 Florida high school football playoffs continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of all the final scores.

American Heritage 31, Choctawhatchee 14

Bolles 42, Cardinal Gibbons 20

Cardinal Mooney 40, Cocoa 0

Cardinal Newman 48, Carrollwood Day 33

Chaminade-Madonna 35, Trinity Christian Academy 0

Fort White 32, Port St. Joe 29

Hawthorne 24, Blountstown 8

Jones 35, West Broward 24

Lake Mary 31, Venice 26

Lakeland 40, Ponte Vedra 13

Northwestern 52, Bishop Moore 21

Port Charlotte 23, Jones 13

Raines 28, Booker 8

St. Thomas Aquinas 45, Riverdale 13

Vero Beach 45, Palmetto 44

West Boca Raton 14, Armwood 13

West Broward 24, Buchholz 17

