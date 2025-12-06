Florida High School Football Playoff Final Scores, Results - December 5, 2025
American Heritage 31, Choctawhatchee 14
Bolles 42, Cardinal Gibbons 20
Cardinal Mooney 40, Cocoa 0
Cardinal Newman 48, Carrollwood Day 33
Chaminade-Madonna 35, Trinity Christian Academy 0
Fort White 32, Port St. Joe 29
Hawthorne 24, Blountstown 8
Jones 35, West Broward 24
Lake Mary 31, Venice 26
Lakeland 40, Ponte Vedra 13
Northwestern 52, Bishop Moore 21
Port Charlotte 23, Jones 13
Raines 28, Booker 8
St. Thomas Aquinas 45, Riverdale 13
Vero Beach 45, Palmetto 44
West Boca Raton 14, Armwood 13
West Broward 24, Buchholz 17
