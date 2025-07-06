5-Star WR Calvin “GUMP” Russell III Commits to Syracuse: Miami Northwestern Star Chooses Orange
Calvin “GUMP” Russell III, a two-sport phenom and five-star wide receiver at Miami Northwestern Senior High School, announced his commitment to Syracuse University on Saturday night, ending one of the most high-profile recruitments in the Class of 2026.
The 6-foot-5 standout helped lead Miami Northwestern to the Florida Class 3A football state championship in 2024 and has been a nationally coveted recruit in both football and basketball.
Why Syracuse? A Decision Rooted in Trust and Growth
“It’s about trusting the process and finding the right people to grow on and off the field with,” Russell said in a statement released by Network, a sports marketing agency representing Russell with NIL inititatives. “I’m thankful for everyone who’s been part of this journey, and I’m ready to work and give everything I got to Syracuse. This is the next step toward what I’ve been working for my entire life.”
A Mother’s Pride and a Family Legacy
Chanivia Broussard, Russell’s mother and a University of Miami Hall of Fame basketball player, shared her pride in her son’s decision with a statement in the press release.
“Watching Calvin commit to Syracuse is one of the proudest moments of my life,” Broussard said. “He’s worked so hard in both sports, and now he gets to live out both dreams at a school that truly values who he is on and off the field.”
The Meaning Behind “GUMP”
Russell's nickname "GUMP" stands for "Great Under Pressure."
It is also the namesake of his official web site and new lifestyle and apparel brand - gumpbrand.com – launched by Network.