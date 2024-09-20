5 takeaways from Florida high school football Thursday night [9/19/2024]
The Florida high school football season continued its season on Thursday night with some early Week 5 results before Friday's main course of games. Before Friday's slate of games, there were plenty of good ones played on Thursday and we've got some takeaways from those contests. Take a look below at the five takeaways from Florida's fourth Thursday of regular season games.
Chaminade-Madonna has regained its dominance
All that talk of Chaminade-Madonna not being able to turn things around have been fully silenced. A 45-20 throttling of Miami Norland reinforces that Dameon Jones and his staff know what buttons they need to press when things start to go array. One move that should remain permanent for the rest of the season is the impressive play from senior quarterback Preston Wright, who led Ocala Trinity Catholic to multiple Class 1S state title appearances. Expect this team to absolutely be there at the end to meet likely Clearwater Central Catholic for the Class 1A state championship.
Jones needs overtime to edge out Kissimmee Osceola
It took a next-level effort from Jones' quarterback Dereon Coleman and crew to fight, claw and pull off a 34-28 victory over a upset-minded Kissimmee Osceola team. Coleman's talents were on full display as the Miami (FL) commitment showcased the arsenal. From making accurate throws on the run to getting first down with his legs and standing in the pocket, he did it all. The junior threw for 406 yards and four touchdowns in the victory, with UCF head coach Gus Malzhan watching on. Arguably one of the best games in Central Florida this season, bar none.
5 takeaways from Jones' thrilling overtime win over Kissimmee Osceola
Tate reaches 5-0 for the first time in 25 years
Cue the Titanic memes and maybe minus like 60 or 70 years. It's been 25 years since the last time the Aggies have started off a season at 5-0. The last time Tate ran off to a 5-0 start, Bill Clinton was the president of the United States. After a 42-7 victory over West Florida, the Aggies are rolling have a serious shot at running the table with games against Booker T. Washington, Crestview, Escambia, Navarre and Pace upcoming.
Jay edges out Chipley in battle of rural schools
Who doesn't like themselves so good ole rural school football, huh? Well, this game was a battle of undefeated teams and the Royals got the best of the Tigers in this one. Jay has featured a dynamic rushing attack, led by sensational sophomore Jaymes Youngblood, who went off for 117 yards on 30 attempts and a touchdown. Can't forget about senior quarterback Hayden Morris, who threw for 68 yards and rushed for 84, plus two scores.
Benjamin upends undefeated Jensen Beach
Now seeing Benjamin defeat Jensen Beach isn't really a huge surprise to those who know the 561, but the Buccaneers are now beginning to find their stride after an 0-3 start. The Buccaneers opened the season with three straight losses coming against state powers Cardinal Newman, Jesuit and West Boca Raton. It doesn't exactly get too much easier in the coming weeks as Benjamin also will face Delray Beach Atlantic, Manatee and Palm Beach Central. This has been a nice 2-week stretch, though, for the Bucs.
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl