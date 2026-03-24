Wisconsin's Top Teams Reach Pinnacle During Action-Packed WIAA State Boys Basketball Tournament (Notebook)

The 110th Wisconsin (WIAA) State High School Boys Basketball Tournament crowned its five worthy champions at the Kohl Center on Saturday.

Wisconsin Lutheran (Division 1), Whitefish Bay (Division 2), Racine St. Catherine's (Division 3), Milwaukee Juneau (Division 4), and Reedsville (Division 5), each hoisted a prestigious, glistening gold ball trophy.

This is a condensed overview of this year's WIAA state title games, including scoring leaders from each team and brief highlights.

Note: All team/individual statistics compiled by the WIAA.

Division 1

Zavier Zens contributed 20 points with four 3-point baskets, six rebounds, three assists, two blocked shots, and one steal as top-seeded Wisconsin Lutheran defeated third-seeded Madison Memorial 57-37 in the WIAA Division state championship game.

It was the third consecutive state title for Wisconsin Lutheran, which finished the season with a 30-0 overall record. The high-powered Vikings have a 40-game winning streak dating back to last season with their last loss coming on the road to West Allis Central (78-70) on Feb. 11, 2025.

Wisconsin Lutheran erased a two-point halftime deficit, responding with what proved to be a decisive 37-15 run over the course of the final 18 minutes.

Wisconsin Lutheran (Scoring Leaders): Zavier Zens (20 points), Kager Knueppel (16 points), Jamail Sewell (9 points), and Kinston Knueppel (8 points)

Wisconsin Lutheran's Zavier Zens (23) breaks around Madison Memorial's Cole Slack (5) during the WIAA Division 1 boys state championship basketball game on Saturday, March 21, 2026 | Scott Ash / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The hard-fought loss snapped a five-game winning streak for Madison Memorial, which ended the season 27-3 overall.

Anthony Miller scored 12 points with four 3-pointers and Andrew Braun followed with 10 points for the Spartans. Miller converted 10 3-pointers over the course of the tournament, establishing a D1 record since the implementation of the two-game format.

Madison Memorial (Scoring Leaders): Anthony Miller (12 points), Andrew Braun (10 points), and Kimyora Cross Jr. (9 points)

Madison Memorial's Lavonte Johnson (15) grabs a rebound from Wisconsin Lutheran's Kager Knueppel (1) during the WIAA Division 1 boys state championship basketball game on Saturday, March 21, 2026, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. | Scott Ash / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Division 2

Jack Brodersen contributed a double-double with 23 points, 10 rebounds, and two assists as third-seeded Whitefish Bay defeated top-seeded Slinger 77-46 in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game.

It was the fourth state title in program history and first since 2011 for Whitefish Bay, which finished the season with a 24-6 overall record.

Whitefish Bay (Scoring Leaders): Jack Brodersen (23 points), Colin Julien (14 points), Marcus Webb (13 points), and Matthew Schoenefeldt (11 points)

Whitefish Bay's Jack Brodersen (4) elevates for a shot during the WIAA Division 2 boys state championship basketball game on March 21, 2026. | Scott Ash / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bryson Fogle scored 20 points with four 3-pointers and grabbed six rebounds for Slinger, which ended the season 25-5 overall.

Slinger (Scoring Leaders): Bryson Fogle (20 points), Jack Kohnen (13 points), Joey Kohnen (7 points), and Colton Mantz (6 points)

Slinger's Bryson Fogle (5) works to get around Whitefish Bay's Jack Brodersen (4) during the WIAA Division 2 boys state championship basketball game on March 21, 2026. | Scott Ash / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Division 3

Lamont Hamilton contributed 26 points with four 3-pointers, seven rebounds, five assists, and three steals as third-seeded Racine St. Catherine's defeated top-seeded Seymour 61-41 in the WIAA Division 3 state championship game.

It was the seventh state title in program history and first since 2021 for Racine St. Catherine's, which finished the season with a 25-4 overall record.

Racine St. Catherine's (Scoring Leaders): Lamont Hamilton (26 points), AC Contreras Ward (12 points), Jayden Phillips (7 points), and EJ Vinson (6 points)

Racine St. Catherine's Lamont Hamilton (2) and Seymour's Kyler Marks (23) fight for a rebound during the WIAA Division 3 state championship game on March 21, 2026. | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kyler Marks contributed a double-double with 13 points, 11 rebounds, and three steals for Seymour, which ended the season 28-2 overall.

Seymour (Scoring Leaders): Kyler Marks (13 points), Isaac Feske (10 points), Teage Cornell (7 points), and Jordan Krause (5 points)

Seymour High School's Isaac Feske (32) goes up for a layup during the WIAA Division 3 championship state game on March 21, 2026. | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Division 4

Dooney Johnson scored 23 points and grabbed seven rebounds as second-seeded Milwaukee Juneau defeated fourth-seeded Cambridge 62-54 in the WIAA Division 4 state championship game.

It was the first state title in program history for Milwaukee Juneau, which finished the season with a 28-1 overall record.

The Pioneers trailed 37-32 early in the second half but responded with a critical, momentum-shifting 9-2 run to regain the lead and ensure a victory.

Milwaukee Juneau (Scoring Leaders): Dooney Johnson (23 points), Jaden Hardiman (17 points), Takis Tyler (7 points), and Jasan Dennis (7 points)

Milwaukee Juneau's Dooney Johnson (1) shoots the ball during the WIAA Division 4 state boys championship game on March 21, 2026. | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jett Horton scored 14 points and Evan Hartbort followed with 11 points for Cambridge, which made its state tournament debut and ended the season 20-10 overall.

Cambridge (Scoring Leaders): Jett Horton (14 points), Evan Harbort (11 points), J' Kari Crawford (8 points), and Jack Baker (8 points)

Cambridge High School's Cal Nottestad (5) and Milwaukee Juneau's Corey Collins (5) fight for a rebound during the WIAA Division 4 state championship game on March 21, 2026. | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Division 5

Arden Strenn scored a game-high 20 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as top-seeded Reedsville defeated third-seeded Southwestern 56-48 in the WIAA Division 5 championship game.

Ben Prochnow followed with 19 points and eight assists for Reedsville, which finished the season with a 28-3 overall record. It was the second state title in program history and the first since 1946.

Reedsville (Scoring Leaders): Arden Strenn (20 points), Ben Prochnow (19 points), Will Taddy (9 points), and Jack Schwahn (6 points)

Reedsville High School's Arden Strenn (3) puts up a shot during the WIAA Division 5 state boys basketball championship game on March 21, 2026. | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Aiden Keleher, Remi Lawrence, and Cayden DeMuth each scored 13 points for Southwestern, which made its first appearance at the state tournament and ended the season 24-7 overall.

Southwestern (Scoring Leaders): Remi Lawrence (13 points), Aiden Keleher (13 points), Cayden DeMuth (13 points), and Carsen Splinter (7 points)

Southwestern High School's Cayden DeMuth (22) pulls down a rebound versus Reedsville during the WIAA Division 5 state boys championship game on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

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-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com