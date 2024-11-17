5 Takeaways from Jupiter Christian’s SSAA Class 5A state championship
High school football fans definitely got their money’s worth watching Saturday’s Sunshine State Athletic Association (SSAA) Class 5A state championship game, especially if they love high-scoring battles.
In a game that resembled a track meet at times with its big plays and speedy athletes, Jupiter Christian outscored St. Joseph Academy of St. Augustine, 37-35, at The Villages. The Eagles outscored the Flashes, 23-7, in the second half to win it, but even then, it came down to the final seconds.
Backed up at its 22-yard line and trailing 37-28, St. Joseph quarterback Cody Ott tossed a pass to Raymond Evans, who outjumped two defenders and raced 78 yards for a TD with just 19 seconds left. But the Flashers’ rally stopped there as Jupiter Christian jumped on the ensuing onside kick and ran out the clock.
The dramatic ending concluded a contest that featured three lead changes and two ties in one of the most exciting SSAA title games in years.
Here are five takeaways from the SSAA Class 5A state championship:
Jupiter Christian is a resilient bunch
This was the third victory decided by seven points for the Eagles, including the last two. JC held off Sarasota Out-of-Door Academy, 29-26, in the state semifinals and earlier this season defeated West Palm Beach Oxbridge, 34-27.
But the latest win was a nail-biting one for the Eagles, who trailed 28-14 at halftime after giving up a 35-yard TD pass from Ott to Max Grimes on the final play of the first half.
Eagles flew high with running game
Jupiter Christian’s run game has been one of its strengths all season. Entering the title game, junior Randolph Wilkerson Jr. and senior Gideon Douglas both had rushed for more than 1,000 yards and a combined 25 TDs.
Douglas showed his ability with an 81-yard scoring jaunt in the first quarter that gave the Eagles a 14-7 lead. But they struggled with consistency over the opening two quarters.
Jupiter Christian’s run game got going in the second half as Douglas scored on a 1-yard TD run in the third quarter, and Wilkerson scored on a 14-yard run around left end late in the game. The duo combined for more than 240 yards and three TDs.
Jupiter Christian scoring machine rolled on
The Eagles came into the game averaging 32.4 points per game and surpassed that average by the fourth quarter.
In addition to its lethal running game, Jupiter Christian got big production from its team of quarterback Shea McMillan and wide receiver Cayden Alula. The duo struck quick and fast in both halves, teaming up for a 20-yard TD pass in the first quarter and a dramatic 44-yard scoring pass in the fourth quarter.
The second TD pass was followed by a successful two-point pass to Luke Beach and gave the Eagles the lead for good, 29-28 with 11:49 left.
McMillan finished with more than 150 yards passing, and Alula had four receptions for 98 yards.
St. Joseph Academy playmakers are abundant
The Flashes lived up their nickname in breathtaking fashion, scoring on multiple big plays. The biggest playmaker was senior athlete Jeremiah Kes, who scored on a 56-yard TD pass from Ott and returned a kickoff 90 yards for another score.
Kes’s kickoff return tied the game at 14-14 before the end of the first quarter.
Also shining for St. Joseph was senior Raymond Evans, whose quick acceleration caused problems for Jupiter Christian all day. He rushed for more than 70 yards and a TD and reeled in a pass for a 78-yard catch-and-run for a TD with just 19 seconds left.
A successful season St. Joseph Academy
Despite the loss to Jupiter Christian, St. Joseph Academy took an impressive 10-1 record into the title game. The Flashes’ only other loss came to Interlachen, 42-18, on Oct. 25.
St. Joseph scored 35 or more points seven times, including a 74-6 victory against Eagle’s View of Jacksonville.