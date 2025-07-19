The Space Coast Is Ready to Blast Off This High School Football Season
Space Coast high school football teams rocketed to some impressive finishes last fall, and plenty of coaches are expecting more of the same this season.
With the first day of practice fast approaching (July 28), more than a dozen Brevard County schools and their top players, along with an array of Polk County schools, converged upon Camping World Stadium in Orlando for a lengthy round of interviews, photos and more.
The excitement about the upcoming 2025 Florida high school football season was so great that some schools had scores of players show up to support teammates who were showcased in interviews by multiple football experts, including Brevard Sports Network’s Alan Zlotorzynski.
Florida Citrus Sports Media Day marks the final sneak preview of what these schools have to offer before starting fall drills in preparation for the 2025 season.
Cocoa Once Again Has The “Eye of the Tiger”
Cocoa High football coach Ryan Schneider has become so accustomed to greatness at this Central Brevard school that no set of circumstances seem to deter the Tigers’ goal every season. Three consecutive state championships – something no other Space Coast school has done – can do that to a coach who once led UCF’s football team as its star quarterback.
Although Cocoa last season went 11-3 and won the Class 2A state title, the Tigers lost a boatload of senior talent, including quarterback Brady Hart (Texas A&M), wide receiver Jayvan Boggs (FSU) and defensive end Javion Hilson (Missouri). But Schneider is confident that the Tigers are talented enough to bring home another trophy this fall.
“We have to replace a lot of previous seniors who did a good job for us,” said Schneider, who enters his seventh season at the helm. “We’re young, but we’re talented. We’re excited about the season. It’s probably the best summer we’ve had since I’ve been at Cocoa because we’re focused.
“They understand what the standard is and what the expectations are,” Schneider said. “We’re looking forward to keeping the tradition going.”
Cocoa will have a new quarterback in junior Champ Smith, who transferred from Boca Raton Spanish River. He already has an offer from Kentucky.
The Tigers’ defense will be led by defensive back CJ Hester, a Florida commit and one of the top DBs in the nation. Cocoa also has defensive back/wide receiver Okece Battle, 4-star Kohl’s kicker Keelan Gonzalez, and two-way player Tyion Jacobs, a Florida Atlantic commit.
Holy Trinity Episcopal Gears Up for Transition to Sunshine State Athletic Association
Hurlie Brown always brings a smile and contagious enthusiasm everywhere he goes. The former Merritt Island High star who led Miami to two national titles as a player and later came home to coach the Mustangs to a state championship appearance in 2021, has a pep in his step these days as he begins his fourth season at Holy Trinity Episcopal.
Located in Melbourne, Holy Trinity this fall will begin play in the Sunshine State Athletic Association (SSAA), a dramatic departure from competing for titles in small classifications in the FHSAA. The Tigers suddenly find themselves on a more equal playing field in the SSAA, which includes fellow Brevard schools Bayside, Calvary Chapel, Satellite, Space Coast, and Merritt Island Christian, along with a host of other strong programs throughout Florida.
“We’re excited about 2025,” said Brown. “Great group of kids, building the program. Everybody is excited about football at Holy Trinity and in Brevard County. We’re just ready to go.”
The Tigers will feature one of the most experienced teams in Brevard with nine returning offensive starters and 11 defensive starters from a team that went 5-5 in 2024.
Leading the way are senior wide receiver/safety Jaeden McMillan, who has a whopping 18 offers after catching 52 passes for 1,075 yards and seven touchdowns and making five interceptions in 2024; senior quarterback Rico Buitrago, who passed for 1,380 yards and 17 TDs; senior two-way player Kriston Gibson, who made 46 tackles; and senior defensive end/linebacker Andres Spencer.
Experienced Astronaut War Eagles Ready to Soar in 2025 with Coach Logan Hallock
When Astronaut High went searching for its next head coach in 2023, they didn’t have to look far. They found a familiar name in Logan Hallock, the nephew of the late AHS coach Randy Hallock, who won 133 games in 19 seasons at the North Brevard school.
Although Logan played football at private school Temple Christian, located near Astronaut High, he comes from a family tree that has deep roots in North Brevard and experienced tremendous success. His father, Scott Hallock, also did well as head coach at Temple Christian.
In his first season at AHS in 2023, Logan Hallock went 2-8. Last year, the War Eagles improved to 6-4. This year, AHS returns nine offensive starters and seven defensive starters from a team that competed in Class 2A, District 6 with Cocoa.
“We’re looking forward to the 2025 season,” Logan Hallock said. “A great group of young men. It’s the most I’ve had since I’ve been here at Astronaut going into year three.
“We’ve got some kids who can play for us and at the next level,” Logan Hallock said. “So, we’re looking forward to this coming fall. A lot of high expectations. Our goal is to win a championship.”
Expected to lead the War Eagles are senior linebacker Delvontay “DJ” Hunter, two-way linemen Elijah Cardwell (6-foot-2, 260 pounds) and Adarian Dotson (6-4, 290); senior quarterback Brennan Waldrop; and senior free safety/wide receiver Nate Edwards.
Dotson, only a sophomore, already has offers from Pittsburgh, Marshall, Eastern Michigan and Jacksonville State.
