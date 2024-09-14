5 takeaways from Miami Norland’s win over Miami Northwestern
Gaining respect on the 305 high school football gridiron is not an easy thing to do, but Norland certainly earned it Friday night against Northwestern.
In an early-season battle of Miami powers, Norland pushed its record to 3-0 with a dramatic 21-17 victory against Miami Northwestern and celebrity coach Teddy Bridgewater.
The Vikings, who struggled all night with penalties and missed opportunities, scored 13 unanswered fourth-quarter points to rally from a 17-8 deficit and win before an overjoyed home crowd.
Terrence Honeywood proved to be the biggest hero on this night, scoring on a dramatic 38-yard punt return for a touchdown to give the Vikings a 21-17 lead with 5 minutes, 26 seconds left, and then intercepting a pass with 24 seconds remaining as Northwestern was knocking on the door of the end zone with time running out.
“That was a win well needed,” said Honeywood, an athletic two-way standout who already has five offers, including Temple and Florida Atlantic. “People still don’t respect us, but we got to show them that they need to respect us. We are definitely going to keep our foot on the gas.”
Here are our 5 takeaways from one of the most exciting games of the year in South Florida:
Norland is for real in South Florida
The defending Class 2M state runner-up showcased a balanced offense and a fearsome defense in rallying past Northwestern. Competing in Class 4A this season, Norland is now 3-0 against South Florida teams with plenty of time to get even better.
The Vikings have beaten Miramar, 27-0, and Carol City, 36-10, but their win against Northwestern was their most impressive, yet.
Vikings quarterback is dual-threat sensation
If Norland is to go places this season, it will do it behind the arms and legs of senior Ennio Yapoor, a 6-foot-1, 215-pound athlete who runs like a fullback and throws like a veteran. He made multiple big runs in the game and never let sacks and busted plays stop him from excelling.
Yapoor also proved himself a master escape artist, avoiding last-second sacks with incredible throws and throwaways.
Norland defense is relentless machine
Even when the Vikings found themselves down 17-8 with less than 7 minutes remaining, their defense never stopped coming after Northwestern. Led by a host of speedy athletes, including linebackers Anthony Ottinot, Darryll Desir and Mandrell Desir, the Vikings made life miserable at times for the Bulls.
Norland pushed Northwestern back to its 3-yard line in a late-game series, forcing a punt and an eventual return for a TD by Honeywood. Senior defensive end Michael Smith then stopped a Bulls drive by pouncing on a fumble.
The Vikings then came up big again after Northwestern star quarterback Leon Strawder drove the Bulls to Norland’s 11-yard line with 32 seconds left, only to throw a pass into a crowded secondary where Honeywood was waiting.
Norland also got a pick-6 from Jerrard Smith in the second quarter.
Northwestern showcased an impressive passing game
The Bulls know how to put up points with quarterback Leon Strawder and a host of talented receivers, including 6-foot-5 junior Calvin Russell Jr., who used his height and soft hands to snag one big catch after another.
Strawder threw an 11-yard TD pass to Nicsaint Joseph Jr., a 6-3 junior, and ran for an 8-yard keeper for a score to help Northwestern take a 14-8 halftime lead. Senior wide receiver Daruis Johnson also played well for the Bulls.
The Norland defense got Northwestern off the field when it mattered most
The Bulls’ offensive machine was kept off-balance throughout most of the night by Norland’s relentless defensive pursuit. They only had a few sustained drives, one at the start of the second half that ended with a 27-yard field goal from Ethan Silva.
Norland next plays powerhouse Chaminade-Madonna on Thursday at 7 p.m. Northwestern hosts Miami Columbus the same day.