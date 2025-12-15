Vote: Who is the South Florida High School Football Player of the Week? - Dec. 15, 2025
South Florida high school football teams turned in some highlight-reel performances during state championship finals week.
We looked at schools throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties and nominated eight athletes for games played Dec. 11-13, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for South Florida High School Football Player of the Week, which covers offense, defense and special teams.
Congratulations to the winner for games played Dec. 5: West Broward LB Tyler Tindal.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 21. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:
Johnny DiSalvatore, K, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas
Senior made field goals of 19, 30, 30, 33 and 33 to help the Raiders beat Lakeland, 29-0, and win the Class 5A state title – the school’s seventh consecutive championship.
Donovan Adras, LB/RB, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas
Senior made 10 tackles, including five solo and two for loss, along with two sacks, to lead the Raiders past Lakeland.
Leon Strawder, QB, American Heritage Plantation
Senior completed 12 of 18 passes for 173 yards and two TDs and rushed eight times for 72 yards and one score to march the Patriots past Orlando Jones, 33-28, in the Class 4A state title game.
Rodarion Tellez, DE, American Heritage Plantation
Senior made nine tackles, including four solo, along with 1.5 sacks to lead the Patriots past Jones.
Neimann Lawrence, QB, Miami Northwestern
Super sophomore completed 25 of 38 passes for 381 yards and one TD and ran four times for 19 yards in a 23-22 loss to Jacksonville Raines in the Class 3A state title game.
Desmond Johnson, LB, Miami Northwestern
Senior made 11 tackles, including four solo, in a loss to Jacksonville Raines.
Derrek Cooper, RB, Chaminade-Madonna
Senior rushed 16 times for 66 yards and two TDs in a 17-14 loss to West Palm Beach Cardinal Newman in the Class 1A state championship game.
Temorris Campbell, DEF, Chaminade-Madonna
Made 12 tackles in a loss to West Palm Beach Cardinal Newman.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes, one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
Download the SBLive App
Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962