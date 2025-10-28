Vote: Who is the South Florida High School Football Player of the Week? - Oct. 28, 2025
South Florida high school football teams kicked their game into high gear in Week 10 of the 2025 season, producing scores of big plays.
We looked at schools throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties and nominated 15 athletes for games played Oct. 23-25, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for South Florida High School Football Player of the Week, which covers offense, defense and special teams.
Congratulations to the winner for games played Oct. 16-18: Cooper City QB Nick Dyer.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 2. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:
Armani Strong, WR, Miami Norland
Sophomore caught a backward pass from quarterback Kai Moore and then threw a 64-yard touchdown pass to Jaden Daniels for what proved to be the game-winning score late in the third quarter to lift the Vikings past Miami Plantation, 35-34.
Zakari Johnson, ATH, Miami Plantation
Super sophomore completed 10 of 18 passes for 95 yards and two TDs and ran 15 times for 170 yards and two more scores in a close loss to Miami Norland. He has an offer from Georgia Tech.
Johnny DiSalvatore, K, St. Thomas Aquinas
Senior tri-sport athlete boomed four field goals to power the Raiders past American Heritage Plantation, 19-12, in a battle of South Florida powers.
Leon Strawder, QB, American Heritage Plantation
Senior transfer completed 20 of 37 passes for 229 yards and two TDs in a narrow loss to St. Thomas Aquinas.
Nate Merrell, Jr., QB, Miami LaSalle
The sophomore completed 14 of 19 passes for 111 yards and two TDs, including the game-winning 4-yard pass to Adrian Cox with less than 1 minute left, to power the Lions past Mater Academy, 21-18.
Calvin Russell, Jr., ATH Miami Northwestern
Senior completed 6 of 9 passes for 106 yards and one TD and rushed three times for 34 yards and a score to help the Bulls charge past St. Brendan, 49-0, in a Class 3A, District 16 game.
Malik Leonard, QB, Chaminade-Madonna
Fantastic freshman completed 18 of 23 passes for 382 yards and four TDs to lead the Lions past Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons, 47-0.
Chico Jayden, QB, Fort Lauderdale Dillard
Senior dual-threat completed 22 of 32 passes for 318 yards and two TDs and rushed two times for 33 yards and a score to help the Panthers power past Boynton Beach, 41-13, and win the Class 4A, District 14 title.
Andrew Stickney, QB, Hollywood McArthur
Senior completed 6 of 9 passes for 125 yards and three TDs and ran for a 4-yard score to lead the Mustangs past South Plantation, 55-0.
Amir Sears, ATH, West Broward
Sophomore caught three passes for 108 yards and one TD and intercepted a pass to power the Bobcats past Miami Dr. Krop, 49-0, in a Class 6A, District 15 game.
Zachary Katz, QB, Miami True North Classical Academy
Junior completed 16 of 26 passes for 170 yards and two TDs and rushed six times for 37 yards and a score to march the Titans past Miami Columbus, 34-15.
Ja’kobi Williams, WR, Archbishop McCarthy
Junior caught five passes for 119 yards and one TD to lead the Mavericks past Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian, 38-7.
Keshawn Paschall, ATH/RB, Monarch
Sophomore rushed nine times for a whopping 223 yards and one TD to help the Knights march past Sunrise Piper, 41-32, and capture the Class 6A, District 13 championship.
Ahmad Adams, DB, Pembroke Pines Flanagan
Senior intercepted two passes to guide the Falcons past South Broward, 32-29.
Britton Bayag, WR/FS, Miami Westminster Christian
Super sophomore ran for a TD, caught four passes for 28 yards and a score, and had 95 kickoff return yards with one TD, 32 punt return yards, and 30 interception return yards to lead the Warriors past Fort Myers Gateway Charter, 42-0.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes, one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962