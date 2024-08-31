5 Takeaways from Week 2 of Southwest Florida high school football
It was a busy night across Southwest Florida in Week 2 of the high school football season -- especially for scoreboard operators. Six teams across the area put up more than 40 points, with two of them breaking 60 (see below).
We sorted through all the action to bring you the best of the best. Here are the biggest takeaways from Week 2 of the football season in Southwest Florida:
Naples was impressive, even for Naples
The Golden Eagles have dominated crosstown rival Barron Collier for the past quarter century. But what Naples did Friday in winning its 27th straight game against Barron was stunning.
Naples (2-0) scored a touchdown on all nine of its drives (excluding a kneel down at the end of the first half) en route to a 64-7 destruction of the Cougars. It was the biggest blowout in the 46-year history of the matchup.
Few teams can stop Naples' triple-option attack, but Barron Collier couldn't slow it down in the least. The Eagles rushed for 385 yards and eight touchdowns on just 25 attempts (15.4 yards per carry). Shawn Simeon, the Toledo commit who went for 2,000 yards last season, had 163 yards and scored on his final four carries.
Meanwhile, Barrron Collier falls to 0-2, equaling its amount of losses from last year's regular season when the Cougars went 8-2. Barron Collier's defense has given up 123 points and 986 yards in two games this year.
Riverdale might be for real
The Raiders showed promise in the preseason when they battled Dunbar closely in a 21-14 loss. So far Riverdale has lived up to that promise in the regular season.
After a 36-35 win over South Fort Myers on Friday, the Raiders are 2-0. That matches their victories from all of 2023 when they went 2-8. As expected, Riverdale has gotten it done on ground. Against South, Lovensky Blanchard rushed for 140 yards while Cole Hayes had 120 yards and two touchdowns.
Friday's game was tied 29-29 at halftime. Blanchard bolted for a 63-yard touchdwn run on the first play of the third quarter, then Riverdale's special teams blocked an extra point in the fourth quarter providing the one-point margin.
Port Charlotte is a contender in 4A
The Pirates flexed their muscles in a 51-7 route of North Fort Myers. Port Charlotte (2-0) is always good under coach Jordan Ingman, but they've still impressed early this season by outscoring opponents 101-13.
Quarterback Logan Flaherty threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more. However, it was the defense that was especially strong Friday. Led by Florida State commit Myron Charles on the defensive line, the Pirates allowed only one positive rushing play all night.
Port Charlotte is building momentum for a rugged schedule down the road. The Pirates play state-ranked Venice in Week 3, Class 1A contender First Baptist in Week 4, and then move on to 4A-District 12 opponents Dunbar and Naples.
North Fort Myers has scored just 14 points in two games this season. Coming off an uncharacteristic 3-7 year, the Knights are trying to rebound in their second year under coach David Pasquale but have struggled so far.
Lely has some dangerous athletes
As impressive as Naples was, it was another Collier County school that put up the most points in Week 2. Lely exploded in the second half and locked down on defense in a 66-36 victory over Golden Gate.
Running back Nino Joseph went for 200 yards in the win. Joseph is back for his sophomore season after rushing for 825 yards in seven games as a freshman. New QB Carter Quinn, a transfer from Naples, threw for 115 yards and two touchdowns.
The Trojans were outmanned in Week 1, losing 46-0 to defending regional champion Sarasota Booker. However, against even competition Lely showed what it can do. The Trojans also showed they can contend for a title in 3A-District 14, which includes three other teams (Aubrey Rogers, Barron Collier, Bonita Springs) that have a combined record of 1-5.
East Lee is living up to the hype
Despite a 5-5 record in 2023, East Lee had buzz entering this season. That's because the Jaguars went 4-1 in the second half of last season and return Northern Illinois recruit Laz Rogers at running back.
Following a dominant 43-0 win over Gateway on Friday, East Lee is 2-0 and putting the area on notice. Rogers finished with 208 rushing yards and six touchdowns, including 186 yards and five TDs before halftime.
The Jaguars are on the upswing under coach Herbans Paul, in his third season. East Lee went 1-3 in Paul's first 14 games, including 0-9 in 2022, but is 6-1 since. The Jaguars have outscored their two foes this year 76-14.