Georgia High School Football Program Still Without Head Coach
A Georgia high school football team remains without a head coach after the Board of Education failed to approve the hiring.
Bill Stewart was previously named the new head football coach at Rome High School. However, the Floyd County Board of Education did not approve the hiring of Stewart to replace John Reid, according to a report by Score ATL.
Top Georgia High School Back Searching For New Head Football Coach
Stewart served as the defensive coordinator at Rabun County High School under Rance Gillespie last fall, helping the Wildcats reach the Georgia high school football state quarterfinals.
Prior to returning to the high school ranks, Stewart was a defensive analyst at Georgia Tech for two seasons working under Brent Key.
Bill Stewart Has Been Successful At Previous Head Coaching Stops
From 2017-22, Stewart was the head football coach at North Gwinnett, leading the team to the 2017 state championship over Colquitt County. He also led the Bulldogs to regional titles in four seasons and earned three regional titles as head coach at Etowah from 2006-11.
Stewart had a record of 60-19 during his run at North Gwinnett, having also made a stop at James Clemens in Madison, Alabama. All total, he owns over 100 career high school victories.
A graduate of UCF, Stewart would return to the school for his first coaching position leading the linebackers from 1993-95.
Rome Returns Several Key Pieces From 11-Win Season
Rome went 11-3 a year ago, including a 7-0 mark. They were eliminated from the Georgia high school football Class 5A state tournament by Gainesville in the state semifinals, 37-6.
Quarterback Aidan McPherson is set to return for his senior season along with wide receivers Justin Spivey and Tylan Scoot Simpson.