5 impact transfers in Florida high school football in 2024
Familiar faces and a few new faces will populate Florida high school football programs heading into the 2024 fall season. How much difference they will make, if any at all, is yet to be determined.
Here are five impact transfers that could give their new teams a significant boost in 2024 (listed in alphabetical order):
NAESHAUN MONTGOMERY
Former school: Cardinal Newman
New school: Miami Central
Outlook: When you don't win a state championship at Miami Central, there's always room to improve the following season. Actually, even when Central wins at states, it leaves no stone unturned in adding talent to its roster. For the ultra-talented Rockets, getting more talented at the skill position is a case of the rich getting richer. That happened when Montgomery announced over the off-season that he would be heading just further south to transfer into Miami Central. The 4-star athlete can help in a myriad of areas for the team, but certainly at wide receiver. Montgomery should build a a nice connection with Penn State commitment Bekkam Kritza in the passing game. Not like Jube Joseph's bunch wasn't already a state title contender, but this just elevates the Rockets that much more up the proverbial ladder.
MALACHI 'BUBBA' LEWIS
Former school: Montclair (New Jersey)
New school: Homestead
Outlook: Coming from New Jersey, Lewis heads down to a Broncos' team with plenty of expectations after it came up just short of winning it all in Class 3M last season. Lewis has some big shoes to fill at quarterback with Joshua Townsend, now at the University of Miami (FL), graduating. The cupboard is nowhere near bare for Homestead, as it has plenty of talent coming back. Oklahoma commitment Crotez Mills should be undoubtedly the No. 1 target for Lewis, who compiled 2,433 all-purpose yards and accounted for 31 touchdowns (26 passing, five rushing) for Montclair (New Jersey) last year. If Lewis can match what Townsend did a year ago, watch out.
EDDIE LOVE JR.
Former school: Fort Walton Beach
New school: Niceville
Outlook: It's a very familiar scene for the Niceville Eagles heading into the 2024 season. Why's that? Well, because the team will have a two-headed attack in the backfield once again, a year after featuring a very similar-like offense. This time, the Eagles will feature two Division I-level talents in the backfield, headed up by Love, who is committed to East Carolina, and Connor Mathews, a Massachusetts commitment. Interesting tid bit is both were formerly teammates at Navarre as sophomores. When you have chemistry already in the backfield, that spells trouble for opposing defenses come November.
TYLER WILLIAMS
Former school: Sumner
New school: Armwood
Outlook: Not everyday do you get a Power Five level wide receiver entering the receiving corps in the Tampa Bay region. That's the kind of good problem Evan Davis and the Hawks received when Williams left Sumner for Armwood this summer The Georgia commitment saw his stock skyrocket after last summer, impressing college recruiters all throughout the 2023 season. Williams joins a very talented Armwood team that features junior quarterback Rhys Brush. The addition of Williams turns the Hawks' offense into one that can compete for a state title.
DA'RON PARKS
Former school: Hurricane (West Virginia)
New school: Cardinal Mooney
Outlook: Now this is a transfer that will fly under the radar because Cardinal Mooney is a small school, but the addition of Parks is massive and that assesment has nothing to do with the 2026 prospect's size. Standing at 6-foot-5, 300 pounds, Parks was one of West Vriginia's top offensive linemen already. Now, heading down to the Sunshine State, Parks becomes one of the state's top offensive linemen in Florida's 2026 class. The Cougars are coming off a Class 1S state championship from a year ago and protecting quarterback Devin Mignery is certainly a priority. Parks solidifies the left tackle position and makes sure Mignery stays clean on Friday nights.
