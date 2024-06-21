Amari Wallace, 4-star 2025 defensive back, commits to Miami (FL), over Auburn, Louisville and LSU
MIAMI, FLORIDA- One of South Florida's top defensive backs of the 2025 class has decided he's not going to be going too far away from home when it comes to his college decision.
Miami Central senior defensive back Amari Wallace announced Thursday evening that he's committing to the University of Miami (FL) over Auburn, Louisville and LSU.
Last season, Wallace continued to build up his name coming off a strong 2022 campaign for the Rockets. In 2023, the defensive back helped Miami Rockets to a 8-4 record this past season.
Wallace was an instrumental piece to Miami Central winning the 2022 Class 2M state championship as a sophomore, with the 5-foot-11, 180-pound defensive back making 44 tackles, 10 passes defended and two interceptions.
The Rockets' star decided on the Hurricanes over a slew of colleges, including Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Maryland, Mizzuo, Penn State, Texas, UCF, USC and USF.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl