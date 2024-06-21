High School

Amari Wallace, 4-star 2025 defensive back, commits to Miami (FL), over Auburn, Louisville and LSU

Miami Central four-star defensive back made his commitment to the Hurricanes on Thursday evening

Andy Villamarzo

Miami Central's Amari Wallace makes a catch in traffic against Chaminade-Madonna during a 2023 contest. The 4-star DB/WR has committed to play his college football for the University of Miami Hurricanes.
Miami Central's Amari Wallace makes a catch in traffic against Chaminade-Madonna during a 2023 contest. The 4-star DB/WR has committed to play his college football for the University of Miami Hurricanes. / Robson Lopes

MIAMI, FLORIDA- One of South Florida's top defensive backs of the 2025 class has decided he's not going to be going too far away from home when it comes to his college decision.

Miami Central senior defensive back Amari Wallace announced Thursday evening that he's committing to the University of Miami (FL) over Auburn, Louisville and LSU.

Last season, Wallace continued to build up his name coming off a strong 2022 campaign for the Rockets. In 2023, the defensive back helped Miami Rockets to a 8-4 record this past season.

Wallace was an instrumental piece to Miami Central winning the 2022 Class 2M state championship as a sophomore, with the 5-foot-11, 180-pound defensive back making 44 tackles, 10 passes defended and two interceptions.

The Rockets' star decided on the Hurricanes over a slew of colleges, including Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Maryland, Mizzuo, Penn State, Texas, UCF, USC and USF.

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl

Published
Andy Villamarzo

ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Florida