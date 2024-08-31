American Heritage's Dia Bell scratching the surface of greatness
PLANTATION, FLORIDA – What evaluators have been projecting for American Heritage quarterback Dia Bell is coming to fruition.
The five-star (Class of '26) is considered one of the top quarterbacks in the country.
On Friday night, Bell demonstrated why with a masterful performance in Heritage’s 51-12 blowout win against Western.
Per Heritage’s stats, Bell threw for 332 yards and five touchdowns. The junior was credited as 16 for 23, which showed he was picking up chunks of yardages per completion.
“Coming into this year, we have that fire,” Bell said a few weeks ago at Broward County media day. “And we know we have to win games.”
Winning. That’s the bottom line.
A year ago, as a sophomore, Bell led the Patriots to the Class 2M state semifinals, where they lost to eventual champion, Tampa Berkeley Prep.
This year, Heritage has the talent to challenge for the Class 4A state crown. What’s unclear is if it has the depth to hold up over the grueling schedule.
Against a formidable Western team, Heritage (1-1) was without speedy receiver Brandon Bennett, who is resting a toe injury.
Still, Heritage has plenty of weapons at skill positions. Running back Byron Louis, a four-star standout, rushed for 84 yards and two touchdowns in the first half.
Louis is one of the top uncommitted backs in the nation. The senior plans on making his announcement on Sept. 21, with Wisconsin, Georgia, Miami and Florida State, as his final four.
Bell does have fellow junior, Malachi Toney, a Miami commit, as his primary receiver.
Toney had a huge night against Western, hauling in six catches for 148 yards and two touchdowns.
In the lopsided win Friday, Bell showcased why he was a high priority for Texas. The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder, showed excellent poise as well as accuracy on the deep pass. He also threw on the run, and, when needed, picked up yardage with his legs.
“I can tell the difference now,” Bell said from a year ago. “The game is way slower. It’s way more easier for me to pick stuff apart.”
On the very first play from scrimmage, Bell tossed a perfect 50-yard strike to Coi Jean-Noel. The drive was capped by Louis’ 5-yard touchdown run.
And Bell’s first TD pass of the night, was a 40-yard toss to Toney. Another picture perfect strike was his 45-yard scoring pass to Jamar Denson for a score.
And rolling out, Bell connected with Jean-Noel for an 8-yard TD pass play. Bell’s final TD toss of the night was a 5-yard play to Toney.
“Being able to get that experience of playing that entire [2023] season is only going to make it easier for me,” Bell said.
From a year ago, Bell said he added about 20 pounds, getting him to 200.
“I’m trying to make sure I’m sustainable to be able to take hits throughout this whole year, and be good,” Bell said. “Just being able to sustain hits, and being able to go through the whole season.”
For the Patriots, Friday was a nice bounce back after a week one loss.
On Aug. 23, in the Broward County National Football Showcase on ESPN, Heritage fell, 37-28, to Milton (Georgia).
The schedule doesn’t get any easier, with Chaminade-Madonna, up next Friday on the road. The Lions (0-2) were stunned on Friday, losing 35-34, in overtime to Blanche Ely.
Heritage has lost two straight to Chaminade, and the Patriots are looking to re-establish themselves in the rivalry of traditional national powers.
Dealing with high expectations is nothing new for Heritage or Bell.
“I’ve always been kind of even keel,” Bell said. “I’ve got to make sure the guys around me are able to do that as well.
“I see a lot of people stepping up in their position groups. I feel like the further we get into the season, the more it’s going to grow, and everybody is going to come together.”