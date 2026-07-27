As Transfer Rules Change, Central Florida Coaches Adapt to a New Reality

OCOEE, Florida — Even with Florida's new transfer restrictions taking effect this year, player movement remains the defining issue for many Central Florida high school football programs entering the 2026 season.

Transfers Still Dominate the Conversation

For more than a decade, Central Florida programs have watched key players leave for rival schools, out-of-county moves and new opportunities. And while some schools benefit, others continue to lose key players to transfers.

Coaches voiced varying opinions on the subject when more than 30 teams from Orange, Osceola and Volusia counties converged on the 407 Sports Club facility on Saturday for the second round of Central Florida High School Football Media Days,

The impact of transfers, along with new districts, an Open Division for the postseason, and an Independent League were the most discussed topics. But transfers remain the biggest concern for coaches, with some benefitting immensely and others losing key players on a continual basis since controlled open enrollment for public schools began in 2016.

New Law Changes the Rules

Florida House Bill 7029 permitted student-athletes to transfer to a school of their choice statewide with immediate eligibility. But that bill’s provisions were narrowed significantly in June of this year.

Senate Bill 538, coupled with Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) guidelines, allows traditional student-athletes to transfer to a school and participate in sports only in the county in which they reside. Student-athletes also can no longer switch schools midseason.

Exceptions to the bill includes a residential move, family crisis, district school board involuntary reallocation, or court-ordered changes for care of a student-athlete.

West Orange Sees a Different Side of Transfers

For a public school like West Orange High, located in Winter Garden and a stone's throw from Disney World, transfers have been a constant worry, despite the school's success over the last six years. Since 2020, the Warriors are 47-23, including a 10-2 record last year and a 10-3 mark in 2024.

"If you look at it, historically, we have lost seven to nine kids each year, but we were able to perform," West Orange coach Geno Thompson said. "This year, we are on the opposite end. We were actually able to gain some transfers. So, it's a situation in today's world.

“But, I’m old school,” Thompson said. “I like to be able to play with the kids I grew up with. So, like I said, it’s a different dynamic you have to adjust to right now. But we’re going to get there. The culture’s not there, yet. But we’re going to get there.”

DeLand Stays Homegrown

For some schools, transfers don’t make or break their programs. Volusia County power, DeLand, is one of them, especially since Rick Darlington took over the program in 2022.

A three-time state championship coach at Apopka, he has won more than 260 games while coaching at schools in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. But he has made his biggest mark in Central Florida.

He led DeLand to a 12-1 record and the Class 7A regional finals last year and, arguably, has Central Florida’s top team in 2026. But the Bulldogs are not depending on transfers to lead the way.

DeLand coach Rick Darlington is a firm believer in building a team with homegrown talent | Jeff Gardenour

“We have zero on ours,” Darlington said. “Last year, we started zero transfers and went to the third round. We haven’t lost any players, so (transfers) don’t affect us much because we’re trying to build it with hometown DeLand guys that grew up together, just like we did at Apopka.”

Darlington also doesn’t like the controversy and questionable benefits that seem to follow transfers.

“When I hear about some of the reasons guys have transferred — getting paid, getting cars, getting recruited by coaches — basically, I don’t like it,” Darlington said. “I don’t think it’s ethical. We’re not going to do that. If someone wants to come to our program because we have a good program and we take care of our guys on and off the field, that’s great.

“But, anytime, I hear about a transfer, I always ask our guys, ‘What kind of guy is he? Would he fit in here?’ I care a lot more about character than I do about talent when someone thinks about joining the program. I don’t want to mess up the culture we’re trying to build.”

Jones Reloads for Another Championship Run

A little further west in Orange County, the two-time defending state runner-up Jones Tigers will be welcoming a number of transfers for 2026 as they attempt to finally win a state title. But assistant coach Everett Pruitt didn’t want to name them this soon.

Rivals, however, reported recently that massive defensive tackle DaJour Webb (6-foot-4, 330 pounds) has transferred from Gibsonia (Pa.) Pine-Richland to Jones for his senior season.

Webb, a West Virginia commit, will team with returnee Frederick Ards, a Texas A&M commit, on the defensive line.

Jones High football team, which has finished as state runner-up the past two seasons, once again will feature a number of transfers as it pursues its first-ever state championship. | Jeff Gardenour

“It’s going to be interesting,” Pruitt said. “Our guys are going to be up for the challenge and the opportunities that are presented to them.

“Playing in the state championship these past two years and coming up short is in our minds. They know how to get there and how hard they have to work, not just on the field, but also in the classroom and the weight room.”

Whether building through transfers or developing homegrown talent, Central Florida coaches agreed on one point: success still depends on creating the right culture once players arrive.

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962