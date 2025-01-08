Carolina Panthers' Eddy Pineiro Mentors Younger Brother Adam in Quest for College Football Scholarship
Carolina Panthers kicker Eddy Pineiro has a prized pupil, his younger brother, Adam.
Last summer, the Miami-based brothers spent extra time working out, helping the younger Pineiro increase his chances of earning a scholarship offer.
“He’s grinding,” Pineiro said Monday while packing up his locker following the Panthers’ NFL season. “Still kicking, trying to get an offer.”
Adam Pineiro earned two varsity letters at St. Brendan (Florida) High School, collecting 39 career points, according to MaxPreps.com.
As a 6-foot-1, 200-pound senior, Pineiro registered 18 points, connecting on one of five field-goal attempts and 15 of 17 point-after attempts (PATs) last season for the Sabres (6-6).
Pineiro also handled kickoff and punting duties. On 52 career punts, he averaged 32.7 yards per punt, with a long of 56. He landed seven within the 20-yard line.
“I think he’s very talented,” Eddy Pineiro said. “He’s a Divison I kicker. He’s looking for a school.”
Sacramento State appeared to be one possible destination, but a coaching change altered those plans, Pineiro said.
“We just gotta figure it out,” Pineiro said.
One option could be the junior college route.
“JUCO doesn’t sound bad,” he said. “We’ll see.”
The elder Pineiro, who held the NFL’s all-time field-goal efficiency rating for a few weeks this season, connected on 22 of 26 field goals for the Panthers (5-12). Over his five-year NFL career, the former University of Florida standout missed 15 of 126 field-goal attempts (88.1 percent).
As a high school senior in 2015, Pineiro was ranked the No. 1 kicker in Korn Blue Kicking’s Fab 50 National Rankings.