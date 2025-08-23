NFL's Kory Minor sets new energy in football coaching debut victory at Bishop Amat
LA PUENTE, CALIF. — The excitement was palpable.
Hours before kickoff, it was obvious a renewed energy was flowing through the campus at Bishop Amat as members of the school community — old, current and future — were in attendance for the home opener against area rival St. Paul of Santa Fe Springs.
The energy and excitement wasn't because the 2025 season is anew. It wasn't because the In-N-Out truck was available all evening. It's because the football program is under new leadership.
Kory Minor, the former Notre Dame and Carolina Panthers linebacker, who helped Bishop Amat win a CIF title in 1992, is the new head coach of the Lancers.
"If we play together, love on each other, commit to each other and trust in each other, anything is possible," Minor said after Bishop Amat's dominating 42-14 debut victory Friday night.
Minor took over for longtime coach Steve Hagerty, who was at the helm for 17 years. But it ended with a 2-8 season in 2024, including a winless (0-5) Mission League campaign.
Beyond the product on the field, Minor's return has lifted the spirits of supporters, alumni, former players, administrators and beyond. The school also has a new athletic director in Tish Price, who everyone raves about — and for good reason — orchestrating every bit of the Friday night football production with a smile and motherly hospitality.
"We've been getting a bad wrap the last few years," one football coach said. "We're trying to change that energy."
Minor's energy and passion permeates through the team. He led the Lancers out onto the field and was the first to burst through a huge football banner — like he was ready to lace 'em up himself.
"It was energizing," Minor said of leading the team out onto the field. "It was an adrenaline rush. I did that in my playing days many years ago. I felt part of the guys."
"If I could suit up and play, I'd have about four plays, that's it," Minor said laughing.
A win over St. Paul in Week 0 doesn't mean Bishop Amat will fly up the Top 25 rankings or be a contender to win a CIF title, but Minor has already created a program his players and community are proud to be a part of. That alone is a huge step in the right direction.
Bishop Amat has won five CIF titles in its history (1961, 1970, 1971, 1992, 1995). Minor was part of the glory days, and his goal is to get the Lancers back to that eventually.
"We got a long way to go," Minor said.
In a preview and predicted finish of the Mission League in 2025, Bishop Amat was predicted to finish last behind Sierra Canyon, Gardena Serra, Chaminade, Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks and Loyola.
Amat's nonleague schedule is very challenging. If the Lancers can get to October 3 at Chaminade (Mission League opener) above .500 against Oak Hills, Valencia, Vista Murrieta and Upland, Minor's first year will have already been a success.
