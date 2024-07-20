Central Florida high school football: Top 15 quarterbacks returning for the 2024 season
Central Florida high school football fans can expect an air raid this fall, thanks to a plethora of talented quarterbacks.
Following a season in which area signal-callers put up some eye-popping numbers, things figure to be even more pass-happy in 2024. Multiple players already have committed to major schools, and many others have multiple offers.
Here are the top returning Central Florida quarterbacks this fall:
Sabby Meassick, Tohopekaliga, Class of 2026: Talented Osceola County star went wild last year, passing for 3,843 yards and 39 touchdowns, with just 10 interceptions. He consistently ranks among the state’s passing leaders and has multiple Division 1 offers, including Florida, Pitt, and Marshall.
Brady Hart, Cocoa, Class of 2026: The 6-foot-5 Michigan commit threw for 3,759 yards and 41 TDs, with just 11 interceptions. His aerial skills led the Tigers to their second consecutive Class 2S state championship last fall.
Noah Grubbs, Lake Mary, Class of 2026: Precision passer and Notre Dame commit passed for 3,670 yards and 49 TDs, with only 10 interceptions. The fourth-ranked pro-style quarterback in the country, he has marched the Rams into the state playoffs his first two seasons and is expected to push them even farther this season.
Bjorn Jurgensen, Bishop Moore, Class of 2025: Talented rising senior and Virginia commit passed for 2,466 yards and 29 TDs with only eight interceptions in 2023. The 6-3 athlete’s efforts led the Hornets to the state playoffs.
Michael Clayton II, Seminole, Class of 2026: Tall at 6-4, rangy and athletic, he led Edgewater to an undefeated regular season in 2023 by passing for 1,902 yards and 18 TDs with only nine interceptions. He has taken his talents to Seminole, another one of Central Florida’s premier powers, for 2024.
Malachi Walters, University High (Orange City), Class of 2025: Volusia County star passed for 2,238 yards and 28 TDs with just seven interceptions in leading the Titans to the state playoffs.
Dereon Coleman, Jones, Class of 2026: Fantastic dual-threat athlete and Miami commit passed for 2,236 yards and 16 TDs with only six interceptions and rushed for 247 yards and four scores while sharing quarterback duties with Trever Jackson. He helped lead the Tigers to the Class 3M state semifinals for the second consecutive year.
Salomon Georges, The First Academy (Orlando), Class of 2025: Talented player last fall passed for 2,209 yards and 29 TDs and only two interceptions while leading Leesburg to the state playoffs. He has taken his talents to TFA this fall in the hopes of leading the Royals to a championship.
Joseph Allen, Eau Gallie, Class of 2027: Rising sophomore has taken his considerable talents to the Commodores after throwing for 2,174 yards and 29 TDs with just 10 interceptions last fall for Melbourne Central Catholic, which advanced to the state playoffs. He already has at least five Division 1 offers.
Logan King, St. Cloud, Class of 2025: One of Osceola County’s top athletes, he passed for 2,112 yards and 24 TDs, with only six interceptions for the Bulldogs.
Caden Mitchell, Hagerty, Class of 2025: Rising senior is one of Seminole County’s top returnees after passing for a single-season school record of 2,001 yards and 17 TDs with 10 interceptions in 2023.
Michael Dove, Lake Nona, Class of 2025: The Lions have produced some stellar quarterbacks through the years, and this year is no different as the Foundation Academy transfer is set to lead the way at the Orange County public school. Last year, he passed for 1,477 yards and 21 TDs with only seven interceptions.
Brogan Mcnab, Melbourne Central Catholic, Class of 2026: Rising junior takes his talents to the Hustlers are passing for 1,620 yards and 17 TDs with just three interceptions for Holy Trinity Episcopal last fall.
Jackson Stecher, The Master’s Academy (Oviedo): One of the more talented rising sophomore quarterbacks in Florida, he passed for 1,220 yards and 15 TDs with just three interceptions and rushed for 308 yards in leading the Eagles to a Sunshine State Athletic Association Class 6A state championship.
Stanley Anderson-Lofton, Dr. Phillips, Class of 2025: The Middle Tennessee commit and dual-threat quarterback passed for 1,291 yards and 10 TDs, and ran for 231 yards and seven scores last fall for the Panthers.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
--- Jeff Gardenour | jgardenour1962@gmail.com