Central Florida Postseason Football Power Rankings (11/20/2024)
Central Florida high school football teams went on the march last week in the state playoffs, rolling up some impressive wins against quality opponents.
We took a look at schools in seven area counties (Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Volusia, Brevard and Indian River) and came up with the SBLive Top 25 Central Florida football rankings.
The rankings are based on regular season records, head-to-head matchups, district finishes, and playoff seeding. The Top 25 will change week to week as we work toward the FHSAA title games to be held Dec. 11-14 at Florida International University in Miami.
1. Jones (11-0)
The Tigers are on the prowl for their first state championship after crushing Lecanto, 42-7, in a Class 4A, Region 2 quarterfinal game. The No. 1 seed in the region, Jones next hosts No. 5 seed Zephyrhills, which shocked No. 4 seed Rockledge, 35-15.
2. Cocoa (7-3)
Last week: 2
The two-time defending state champ served notice it is eyeing a three-peat after dispatching Lake Placid, 63-0, in a Class 2A, Region 2 quarterfinal. But the top-seeded Tigers face a much stiffer challenge in the semifinals when they host No. 5 Tampa Berkeley Prep (6-4), which beat Calvary Christian Clearwater, 22-14, last week.
3. Edgewater (10-1)
Last week: 4
The Eagles ran their win streak to seven with an impressive 35-7 victory against East Bay in a Class 5A, Region 2 quarterfinal. The Metro Orlando power has not been challenged since falling to Jones, 31-21, on Sept. 14. Seeded No. 1 in its region, Edgewater next hosts Tampa Bay Tech (8-2) in the regional semifinals. Tampa Bay Tech beat Sebring, 35-14, last week.
4. Dr. Phillips (10-1)
Last week: 6
The traditionally tough Panthers are on the move again after rumbling over Tohopekaliga, 49-21, in a Class 7A, Region 3 quarterfinal game. DP, seeded No. 2, hosts third-seeded Jupiter (10-1) in the regional semifinals. Jupiter shut out Treasure Coast (Port St. Lucie), 27-0, last week.
5. Lake Mary (9-2)
Last week: 3
The Rams stretched their win streak to seven after overpowering DeLand, 49-14, in a Class 7A, Region 1 quarterfinal. DeLand advanced to the state semifinals a year ago. Lake Mary, seeded No. 1 in its region, next hosts fifth-seeded Spruce Creek, which edged No. 4 Flagler Palm Coast, 36-35, in a wild quarterfinal.
6. Seminole (9-1)
Last week: 5
The Seminoles continue to be resilient in close games, beating Creekside (St. Johns), 38-28, in a Class 7A, Region 1 quarterfinal. Seminole, seeded No. 2, has won three games decided by 10 points or less. The Seminoles host University High (Orange City) in the regional semifinals. University beat Winter Park, 31-23, last week.
7. Eau Gallie (10-1)
Last week: 7
The Commodores, seeded No. 1 in Class 3A, Region 2, overwhelmed Crystal River, 35-0, in a quarterfinal game. They next host fourth-seeded Titusville (7-4), which edged Merritt Island, 17-14, in overtime last week. Eau Gallie nipped Titusville, 7-3, in their last meeting on Sept. 27.
8. Kissimmee Osceola (9-2)
Last week: 8
The Kowboys are on the move, rolling past Viera, 58-14, in their Class 6A, Region 2 quarterfinal game. The No. 2 seed in its region, Osceola next hosts Plant City Durant, which beat South Lake, 35-17, last week. The Kowboys have won six straight.
9. Spruce Creek (8-3)
Last week: 10
A week after beating district rival University High (Orange City), the No. 5 seed Hawks clipped No. 4 seed Flagler Palm Coast, 36-35, in a wild Class 7A, Region 1 quarterfinal. Spruce Creek next visits Lake Mary.
10. University High School (Orange City) (9-2)
Last week: 9
The Titans bounced back a loss to district rival Spruce Creek by beating Winter Park, 31-23, in a Class 7A, Region 1 quarterfinal. Third-seeded University travels to Seminole next for a regional semifinal game.
11. Bishop Moore (9-2)
Last week: 11
The Orlando private school opened the Class 3A playoffs with an impressive 35-6 Region 2 quarterfinal win against Gainesville Eastside. The No. 2-seeded Hornets next host third-seeded Dunnellon (8-3), which beat Mount Dora, 28-7.
12. West Orange (9-2)
Last week: 14
The Warriors continued their sensational turnaround season with a hard-fought 20-19 victory against Apopka in a Class 7A, Region 2 quarterfinal. Seeded No. 3, West Orange next visits second-seeded Plant City (9-2), which beat Sarasota Riverview, 47-28. The Warriors went 3-7 in 2023.
13. Vero Beach (7-3)
Last week: 13
The Indians stretched their win streak to seven by beating Lake Nona, 21-7, in a Clas 7A, Region 3 quarterfinal game. Seeded No. 4, they face a monster task in the regional semifinals when they travel to play top-seeded Palm Beach Central (10-1).
14. Oviedo (8-3)
Last week: 12
The Lions had to endure a six-hour drive to Panhandle for a Class 6A, Region 1 quarterfinal game against Pace, and ended their season early with a 49-21 loss.
15. Winter Park (7-4)
Last week: 18
The Wildcats, consistently one of Metro Orlando’s best teams, ended their season early with a hard-fought 31-23 loss to University High (Orange City) in a Class 7A, Region 1 quarterfinal.
16. Titusville (7-4)
Last week: 15
The Terriers stretched their win streak to five with a nail-biting 17-14 overtime victory against rival Merritt Island in a Class 3A, Region 2 quarterfinal. Titusville next takes on Eau Gallie, arguably the second-best team on the Space Coast, in the regional semifinals.
17. Evans (6-5)
Last week: 19
The Trojans, who clinched their first winning season since 2012 on Nov. 1 when they beat rival Oak Ridge, ended their season early with a 42-21 loss to second-seeded Gainesville Buchholz in a Class 6A, Region 1 quarterfinal.
18. Merritt Island (7-4)
Last week: 17
The traditionally tough Mustangs lost an overtime heartbreaker to rival Titusville, 17-14, in a Class 3A, Region 2 quarterfinal.
19. DeLand (5-6)
Last week: 16
A year after advancing to the state semifinals, the Bulldogs ended their season early with a 49-14 loss to Lake Mary, one of the best teams in Florida. The future looks promising, though, for DeLand, which features dynamic freshman Taijh Moore.
20. Rockledge (6-4)
Last week: 20
The Raiders were shockingly eliminated early, falling to Zephyrhills, 35-15, in a Class 4A, Region 2 quarterfinal. Rockledge entered the game as the No. 4 seed; Zephyrhills, No. 5.
21. New Smyrna Beach (8-3)
Last week: 22
The Barracudas ended their season early with a 52-19 Class 4A, Region 2 quarterfinal loss to Polk County power Lake Wales, which won a state championship in 2022.
22. Mainland (5-6)
Last week: 23
The defending state champ Buccaneers entered the Class 5A playoffs on a five-game win streak, but the seventh seed out of Region 1 fell hard to No. 2 Tallahassee Leon, 21-0, in a quarterfinal game.
23. Apopka (4-6)
Last week: 24
The Blue Darters, who are just two years removed from being a state runner-up, ended their season early with a 20-19 loss to West Orange in a Class 7A, Region 2 quarterfinal.
24. South Lake (7-4)
Last week: 25
The Eagles, who compiled their best record since 2014 when they went 8-3, ended their season early with a 35-17 loss to Plant City Durant in a Class 6A, Region 2 quarterfinal.
25. Mount Dora (8-3)
Last week: 21
The Hurricanes ended their season with a 28-7 Class 3A, Region 2 quarterfinal loss to Dunnellon. But Mount Dora, coached by Luke Hutchinson, finished with its best record since 2014 (9-3).
On the outside looking in: Ocoee, Boone, Leesburg, Lake Nona, Viera, The Master’s Academy (Oviedo), Orlando Christian Prep, Lyman, Melbourne Central Catholic, Tavares, Astronaut, Hagerty, Melbourne, Tohopekaliga, Holy Trinity Episcopal, St. Cloud, Wekiva.