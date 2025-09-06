Edgewater Football Rolls to 48-0 Win, Sets Up Central Florida Clash With No. 1 Jones
The Edgewater Eagles continue to soar in Florida high school football – both on offense and defense.
Patrick Browning's Squad Plays a Complete Game
Edgewater got another complete game effort on Friday night, beating Freedom (Orlando), 48-0, in a game that had a running clock from the opening kickoff, according to Edgewater head coach Patrick Browning.
Ranked No. 3 in the High School on SI Central Florida Top 10, the Eagles got touchdowns from six players, including two TD runs by Malik Johnson.
QB Remy Jarman Leads Four Scoring Drives in His First Varsity Start
Remy Jarman made his first varsity start at quarterback and led four scoring drives, throwing two TD passes with no giveaways or punts. “It was a clean game offensively,” said Edgewater offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Adam Chappell. “Can’t ask for much more. Touchdown on every drive. Just barely on the field. Remy Jarman impressed in his first varsity start.”
Jarman threw TD passes to Kel Gainer and Bryce Jackson. Damian Moore scored on a TD run, Lawrence Pipkin scored on a blocked punt, and Elijah Frazier had a pick-6 for the Eagles.
Eagles Soar Above 40 Points for a Third Straight Game
It marked the third consecutive game that Edgewater scored 42 or more points. The Eagles are averaging a whopping 51 points per game.
Edgewater next hosts Jones, ranked No. 1 in Central Florida and No. 4 in all of Florida by High School on SI, on Friday, Sept. 12.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail,com or X @JMarkG1962