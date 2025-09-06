High School

Edgewater Football Rolls to 48-0 Win, Sets Up Central Florida Clash With No. 1 Jones

The No. 3 Eagles stayed perfect with a balanced offensive attack and stingy defense, cruising past Freedom ahead of their Sept. 12 showdown with Central Florida’s top-ranked team

Jeff Gardenour

Edgewater's Remy Jarman made his first varsity start on Friday night, throwing two touchdown passes to lead the Eagles to a 48-0 victory against Freedom (Orlando).
Edgewater's Remy Jarman made his first varsity start on Friday night, throwing two touchdown passes to lead the Eagles to a 48-0 victory against Freedom (Orlando). / Photo courtesy of Baylin Trujillo

The Edgewater Eagles continue to soar in Florida high school football – both on offense and defense.

Patrick Browning's Squad Plays a Complete Game

Edgewater got another complete game effort on Friday night, beating Freedom (Orlando), 48-0, in a game that had a running clock from the opening kickoff, according to Edgewater head coach Patrick Browning.

Ranked No. 3 in the High School on SI Central Florida Top 10, the Eagles got touchdowns from six players, including two TD runs by Malik Johnson.

QB Remy Jarman Leads Four Scoring Drives in His First Varsity Start

Remy Jarman made his first varsity start at quarterback and led four scoring drives, throwing two TD passes with no giveaways or punts. “It was a clean game offensively,” said Edgewater offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Adam Chappell. “Can’t ask for much more. Touchdown on every drive. Just barely on the field. Remy Jarman impressed in his first varsity start.”

Jarman threw TD passes to Kel Gainer and Bryce Jackson. Damian Moore scored on a TD run, Lawrence Pipkin scored on a blocked punt, and Elijah Frazier had a pick-6 for the Eagles.

Eagles Soar Above 40 Points for a Third Straight Game

It marked the third consecutive game that Edgewater scored 42 or more points. The Eagles are averaging a whopping 51 points per game.

Edgewater next hosts Jones, ranked No. 1 in Central Florida and No. 4 in all of Florida by High School on SI, on Friday, Sept. 12.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail,com or X @JMarkG1962

Published
Jeff Gardenour
JEFF GARDENOUR

Jeff Gardenour is a Florida native and long-time resident of the Sunshine State. He is a journalism veteran of more than four decades, having worked in a number of news divisions through the years for multiple media outlets, including Gannett and Tribune Company. A University of Florida journalism graduate, Jeff has covered every level of sports, including MLB, USFL, XFL, WNBA, NCAA, IMSA, high schools and more. He is a former award-winning sports editor of the Sebring News-Sun and current freelance writer for SBLive Sports, PrepVolleyball.com and The Orlando Sentinel. Jeff is married with two children and resides in Oviedo, FL. He can be reached at jgardenour1962@gmail.com and followed on Twitter @JMarkG1962.

Home/Florida