DeLand Aims to Keep Perfect Season Alive in 7A Playoff Opener vs. Creekside
If improvement counts for anything, then the DeLand Bulldogs are sure to clamp down on more than a few schools in the Florida high school football playoffs this year.
DeLand defense has improved over second half of season
After allowing a whopping 122 points in its first four victories, with two wins coming by six points or less, DeLand has tightened up defensively in a big way.
In their last six games, the Bulldogs have allowed just 48 points – an average of 8 per game – to help achieve a nice balance with their high-powered offense (46.2 points per game) and secure their first undefeated season (10-0) since 1995.
DeLand, which is No. 3 in the High School on SI Central Florida Top 10 Football Rankings, hosts St. Johns Creekside (4-6) in the Class 7A regional quarterfinals on Friday, Nov. 14, at 7 p.m. The Bulldogs are seeded No. 1 in Region 1.
“The key to winning and continuing the season is just being locked in and playing DeLand football,” said DeLand senior athlete Marceles Carey. “Also, just focusing on going 1-0 each week before worrying about the next opponent.”
DeLand athlete Marceles Carey is one of the top players in Central Florida
Carey, who is in the running for Central Florida High School Football Player of the Year, has played a huge role in the Bulldogs’ position heading into the postseason.
A dynamic athlete on both sides of the ball, Carey has rushed for 1,019 yards and 13 touchdowns, caught 22 passes for 593 yards and six scores, and made 32 tackles, including 21 solo, and four interceptions.
Sophomore Taihj Moore has rushed for 1,133 yards and whopping 21 touchdowns
Carey has teamed with sophomore sensation Taihj Moore, who has rushed for a team-best 1,133 yards and a whopping 21 TDs, to form one of the most lethal 1-2 running back tandems in Florida.
“I feel like if we come out and dominate on both sides of the ball, we will win,” Moore said.
DeLand’s Gardner Nordman playing well at quarterback
DeLand also has benefited from stellar play from junior quarterback Gardner Nordman, who has passed for 1,001 yards and eight TDs with two interceptions.
Ladamion Bletcher leads improved DeLand defense
Defensively, the Bulldogs’ much-improved defense is led by senior Ladamion Bletcher, who has 67 tackles, including 35 solo and 9.5 for loss. He has helped DeLand record three shutouts over its last six games.
Creekside has endured turbulent season
Volusia County’s top team faces a Creekside team that has endured a rollercoaster-type season. The Knights, who won the District 1 title, lost four of their first five games before making a mid-season turnaround.
Creekside, which is located 20 miles south of Jacksonville, is led by sophomore quarterback Rozzi Sperry, who has passed for 747 yards and six TDs with four interceptions.
The winner will play either Boone (9-1) or Winter Park (6-4) in the regional semifinals on Nov. 21.
