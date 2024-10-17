Columbus vs. Miami Northwestern: Live score, updates of Florida high school football in ninth week (10/17/2024)
If former NFL quarterback Teddy Bridgewater wants to keep his alma mater on track in his first season at the helm, he must now lead Miami Northwestern past a school that has won the past two Florida 4M state championships.
Enter Columbus High School.
And the Explorers have won the past three series meetings, including a 24-7 victory last season at Tropical Park - a comeback in which Columbus scored 21 unanswered points in the second half.
The two face off at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time. The game will be streamed live on 305PlusNetwork.tv.
SBLive is tracking scores across the state of Florida through Week 9. Stay with us for the latest score and game updates from pregame to teardown. Refresh this post and scroll down for the latest.
About Columbus
Key players— RB Agyeman Addai, LB Ethan Barosela, LB Hector Chavez, LB Dylan Gill, WR/DB Bryce Fitzgerald.
About Miami Northwestern
Key players— DB Antonio Branch Jr., DB J'Vari Flowers, WR/DB Desmond Johnson, WR Calvin Russell Jr., QB Levi Strawder,
