Vote for the Polk County High School Football Player of the Week - Sept. 29, 2025
The 2025 high school football season is in full stride in Polk County, Florida and we will be reporting on the top performers throughout the season and asking you to vote each week to name our Polk County Florida High School Football Player of the Week.
Congratulations to our last winner: Kelin Hendrix of Lakeland.
Here are the candidates for our first honoree of 2025. Voting ends Oct. 5 at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.
Kamari Smith, Lake Wales, Jr.
He rushed for 88 yards and three touchdowns on just seven carries during a 54-0 win over Lake Region.The Highlanders improved to 5-1 on the season.
Michael Kearney, Winter Haven, Sr.
He was 5-of-9 passing for 121 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed 10 times for 194 yards and another touchdown during a 26-7 win over Haines City. The Blue Devils are 4-1 on the season.
Malachi Moore, Lake Gibson, Jr.
He recorded 16 tackles – eight solo – during a 40-0 loss to Lakeland. He also had one fumble recovery and one caused fumble.
Daniel James, RIdge Community, Jr.
He caught four passes for 139 yards and three touchdowns during a 38-7 win over George Jenkins. The Bolts are now 2-3 on the season.
DeShawn Smalls, Winter Haven, Jr.
He recorded 12 tackles – 10 solo – during a 26-7 win over Haines City. The Blue Devils are 4-1 on the season.
Vario McBride, WInter Haven, So.
He recorded eight tackles – four solo – during a 26-7 win over Haines City. The Blue Devils are 4-1 on the season.
Zephaniah Rogers, Lakeland, Sr.
He picked up nine tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack and one forced fumble in a 40-0 win over Lake Gibson. It marked the second straight game the defense posted a shutout.
