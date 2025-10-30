High School

Cypress Creek Ice Hockey Is Fighting Two Fights This Season In Florida

Wearing pink to support Breast Cancer awareness month, the Cypress Creek Coyotes are also battling to recognize ice hockey as a sanctioned high school sport.

The Coyotes held their Breast Cancer Awareness night to culminate a month long drive that's making a difference on and off of the ice.
The Coyotes held their Breast Cancer Awareness night to culminate a month long drive that's making a difference on and off of the ice. / Cypress Creek Coyotes/Instagram

No one said fighting the good fight would be easy. But what about two struggles at once? 

Raising Awareness for Breast Cancer

For the month of October the Cypress Creek Hockey junior varsity and varsity teams have been wearing their pink jerseys to help raise awareness and show their support in a collective fight against breast cancer. With their team goal of $5,000 benefitting Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation within reach, both Cypress Creek squads remain committed to spreading the word about the importance of breast cancer research all while fighting another battle away from the ice. But that’s not their only concern. 

Crusading to Have Ice Hockey Obtain Varsity Status in Florida

Cypress Creek is also trying to get ice hockey recognized as a varsity school sport.

Coyotes Come Together As A Community

For the program tucked away in Wesley Chapel, Florida north of Tampa Bay hitting the ice truly is a community effort as Cypress Creek draws players from Sunlake, Pasco and Zephyrhills. After debuting in 2023, the Coyotes – fondly known as the Yotes – became members of the independent Lightning High School Hockey League (LHSHL), a high school hockey league in the Tampa Bay area that’s operated by the Tampa Bay Lightning Community and Hockey Development program.

Promoting high school hockey for students from Grade 8-11, teams are divided into geographic divisions and conferences including the Western Conference (Lecavalier and Bradley Divisions) and Eastern Conference (Andreychuk and Modin Divisions).  

Last season Cypress Creek finished last season with varsity boasting a 20-9 overall record, which resulted in an LHSHL Lighting Cup Championship and finalist for the Statewide Florida Hockey League Championship (SAHOF). The junior varsity followed their lead by reaching the finals of the LHSHL junior varsity league. Yet even with all of the accomplishments and accolades, it feels like a piece of the puzzle is missing.

Unlike high school football or basketball in the state, ice hockey is not recognized as a sanctioned high school sport by the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSHA). The FHSHA operates the Lightning Conference which is also affiliated with SAHOF and USA Hockey. The structure is there. But what about the deep pride of school spirit felt in each respective community and high school student-athlete? 

Cypress Creek Hits The Ice With Fight and Fright

Side by side, Cypress Creek Hockey is determined to play for more than just themselves. They are focused on helping find a cure for breast cancer. They are also driven to make high school ice hockey a recognized high school sport. And those are two fights that will continue all season long, perhaps even longer.

When the puck drops on Halloween night, the Yotes won’t be the only ones wearing a little something special. With junior varsity squaring off against Durant/George Jenkins at the AdventHealth Center and varsity taking on Freedom High School at Nest Hockey Academy, fans are encouraged to dress-up in costumes to see who the big winner will be on Friday.  

At least that victory might belong to the Yotes.

