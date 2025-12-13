Dereon Coleman Gets A Second Chance in Florida Class 4A Football Championship
The Jones Fightin’ Tigers (12-2) face the American Heritage Patriots (8-5) on Saturday, Dec. 13, for the FHSAA Class 4A state championship, a highly anticipated rematch of last year's title game.
Jones is seeking revenge after last year's loss in the state final
American Heritage defeated Jones 40-31 in last season's final after a late turnover sealed the victory. The Patriots forced a late fumble from quarterback Dereon Coleman near midfield in the closing minutes, securing their sixth state championship and first since 2020.
Coleman, a University of Miami commit, had rallied the Tigers with three fourth-quarter rushing touchdowns before the turnover.
Coleman has led the Tigers' journey back to the championship game
This season, Coleman boasts a 76% completion rate with one interception and added more than 500 rushing yards. He guided Jones to three straight playoff wins, averaging more than 30 points per game in the postseason while holding opponents under that mark.
American Heritage counters with an opportunistic defense
The matchup pits Central Florida's explosive offense against South Florida's opportunistic defense. American Heritage relies on an opportunistic defense that has forced 28 turnovers this season. The Patriots have forced multiple turnovers in each of their three playoff wins.
Jones coach Elijah Williams chases his first state title in his fifth championship appearance, while American Heritage coach Mike Smith looks to repeat as Class 4A champion.
The programs clash for the second consecutive year for the 4A crown, adding another chapter to a budding postseason rivalry.
“I want to get my coach his first because I know that he will probably retire after that, and I want to be the person to do that for him,” Coleman said in a preseason interview with The Orlando Sentinel.
You can watch Jones vs. American Heritage live on the NFHS Network.
Williams Chases First Title After Four Attempts
Williams, a former University of Florida running back who played four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, has compiled a dominant 95-20 record at Jones since taking the helm in 2016. The Tigers reached the title game in 2019 and 2024 but have yet to secure a state championship.
“We're going back-to-back. We gotta win it this time,” Williams said after Jones' 35-23 semifinal victory over Port Charlotte. “We gotta get locked in and bring it back home.”
Under Williams, Jones has sent 111 players to college programs, establishing the school as a steady pipeline for Division I talent. A state title remains the final milestone for the program’s rise.
Smith Leads Jones Offense
Senior running back Jaquail Smith has rushed for 1,731 yards and 21 touchdowns, averaging 10.6 yards per carry. He highlighted the season with a 91-yard touchdown run against Edgewater, taking a handoff inside his own 10-yard line and outrunning the secondary defense after one cut and a broken tackle.
Wide receiver Vernell Brown III leads the Tigers’ air attack with 94 catches for more than 1,500 yards, while D.J. Hicks has added 14 touchdown receptions. In the semifinal win, Coleman connected with receiver Larry Miles nine times for 113 yards and found Hicks seven times for 112 yards and two touchdowns.
Jones’ receiving depth forces defenses to defend the entire field. If American Heritage commits extra defenders to stop the run, Coleman’s accuracy and mobility can exploit one-on-one coverage downfield.
On defense, outside linebackers Fred Ards and Quinton Evans have combined for 21 sacks. Middle linebacker Bertrand Derose, who recorded 12 tackles in the semifinal, leads the unit with an average of 7.5 tackles per game.
Derose’s matchup with American Heritage running back Byron Louis could determine whether Jones can control early downs and get off the field.
Louis Powers Patriots Without Starting Quarterback
American Heritage lost starting quarterback Bell, a Texas commit, to injury during the playoffs. Bell also missed last year's championship game, but the Patriots advanced to back-to-back finals despite playing without their projected starter.
Last season, wide receiver Malachi Toney moved to quarterback and led American Heritage to the title. This year, Smith turned to senior transfer Leon Strawder, who has led the Patriots to three playoff wins since taking over.
Louis, a University of Florida signee, has anchored the offense with 1,701 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns, adding 21 receptions for nearly 300 yards and three scores.
His 80-yard touchdown run broke a 31-31 tie in last year's final. In the playoff victory over Central, he powered through three defenders on a crucial third-and-three to extend a late drive.
Junior receiver Brandon Bennett, a Florida State commit, averages 22.2 yards per catch. His 97-yard kickoff return to open the second half of last year's final shifted momentum toward American Heritage. Jones' coverage units must limit big-play opportunities on special teams.
Johnson Leads Ball-Hawking Secondary
American Heritage free safety Terrance Johnson has intercepted 10 passes this season. He sealed the Patriots' regional final win over Choctawhatchee by jumping a slant route in the red zone and returning the interception 45 yards in the final minutes.
Defensive end Rodarion Tellez leads the front with 13 sacks, lining up alongside Tanis, who recovered Coleman's fumble in last year’s championship. Their task Saturday is straightforward: collapse the pocket, disrupt Coleman's rhythm and force hurried throws.
The Patriots’ defense generated three interceptions in the semifinal victory over Buchholz, generating momentum in a 24-17 win that snapped the Bobcats’ 11-game winning streak.
For Jones, Ards and Evans must pressure Strawder and limit American Heritage's deep passing game. Consistent edge pressure could force the Patriots to settle for field goals in the red zone and prevent vertical connections with Bennett.
Derose's matchup with Louis may decide the battle for possession. If Derose fills the gaps at the line of scrimmage, Jones controls the clock. If Louis reaches the second level, American Heritage can extend drives and keep the Tigers’ offense on the sideline.
Tactical Battle Centers on Turnovers
The championship may hinge on which team controls the margins. Jones must execute without mistakes and avoid turnovers, while American Heritage must create game-changing plays on defense or special teams that shorten the field.
Jones' offensive line needs to open running lanes for Smith and protect Coleman from the Patriots’ pass rush. Establishing the run game early could set up play-action opportunities, allowing Coleman to use his mobility to extend plays if the pocket collapses.
For American Heritage, winning the line of scrimmage remains crucial. If Tellez and Tanis generate consistent pressure, they can force hurried throws and potential turnovers. In the secondary, Johnson will be ready to capitalize on mistakes.
Special teams could also swing the outcome. Bennett's return ability gives American Heritage a chance to flip field position or score without its offense on the field.
“As a quarterback, you’ve got to stay calm and composed no matter what comes your way,” Coleman said after the semifinal win. “We just have to keep doing that, and we’re going to keep winning.”
North vs South Florida Clash
The matchup represents more than a championship between two teams. It's a clash between Central Florida's rising power and South Florida's established dynasty.
South Florida programs have dominated the state championship scene for decades, with schools like American Heritage, St. Thomas Aquinas and Miami Northwestern setting the standard for sustained success. Jones enters as Central Florida’s challenge to that legacy.
American Heritage reflects South Florida's championship identity, building demanding schedules against nationally ranked opponents to prepare for playoff competition. The Patriots’ 8-5 record masks the difficulty of that slate and the value of experience in big-game situations.
American Heritage’s ability to win back-to-back championships without a starting quarterback reinforces Smith's culture-over-talent approach. For Jones, Williams's offensive system faces its toughest test against the Patriots’ defensive formula. This clash may define whether a new power can rise in the state’s football hierarchy.
Championship Comes Down to Execution
Both teams average more than 30 points per game and feature explosive playmakers capable of scoring from anywhere on the field. The difference may come down to which defense forces the key turnover and which sideline stays composed when momentum shifts.
For Jones, Coleman must protect the football in crucial moments, and the offensive line must hold its assignments in the red zone. Special teams must also contain Bennett, whose return ability can flip field position in one play.
Coleman gets his second chance to lead Jones to a state title and deliver Williams the championship that has eluded his program. Williams seeks to prove his offensive system can solve South Florida’s defensive formula, while Smith aims to secure back-to-back crowns and solidify a dynasty built on culture over individual stars.
The Florida Class 4A state championship football game is set for Saturday, Dec. 13, at 12:30 p.m. EST at South Dade Kia Field at Pitbull Stadium (Florida International University Stadium) in Miami, Florida.
How to Watch the FHSAA 4A state championship football live stream
Matchup: Jones (12-2) vs. American Heritage (8-5)
When: 12:30 p.m. EST on Saturday, December 13
Where: South Dade Kia Field at Pitbull Stadium | Florida International University campus
-- Salette Cambra | salettecambra@gmail.com | @salettecambra