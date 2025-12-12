West Boca Raton vs. West Broward: Live score updates of Florida high school football Class 6A championship
The West Boca Raton Bulls (12-2) play the West Broward Bobcats (12-2) in the FHSAA Class 6A championship on Friday at FIU’s Pitbull Stadium in Miami.
The game is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m.
The Bulls are the defending Class 6A champions and hoping for their second state title in program history. The Bobcats are making their first state championship appearance.
Top Players
West Boca Raton
- Jamar Thompson, Jr., DL - 4-star uncommitted
- Jaydin Broadnax, Sr., CB - 4-star signed to Louisville
- Javian Mallory, Sr., RB - 4-star signed to Miami
West Broward
- A'mir Sears, So., CB - 4-star uncommitted
- Shmar Akande, Sr., CB - 3-star signed to Toledo
- Amos Bradford, Jr., RB - 3-star committed to Toledo
West Boca Raton vs. West Broward: Live score updates of Florida high school football Class 6A championship - December 12, 2025
Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.
