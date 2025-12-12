High School

West Boca Raton vs. West Broward: Live score updates of Florida high school football Class 6A championship

Get game updates of the FHSAA Class 6A finale between the Bulls and the Bobcats

West Boca running back Javian Mallory (3) avoids a tackle against Mitchell safety Robert Dunning (21) in the third quarter on Nov. 28, 2025, in Boca Raton, FL.
West Boca running back Javian Mallory (3) avoids a tackle against Mitchell safety Robert Dunning (21) in the third quarter on Nov. 28, 2025, in Boca Raton, FL. / JEFF ROMANCE/THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The West Boca Raton Bulls (12-2) play the West Broward Bobcats (12-2) in the FHSAA Class 6A championship on Friday at FIU’s Pitbull Stadium in Miami.

The game is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m.

The Bulls are the defending Class 6A champions and hoping for their second state title in program history. The Bobcats are making their first state championship appearance.

Top Players

West Boca Raton

  • Jamar Thompson, Jr., DL - 4-star uncommitted
  • Jaydin Broadnax, Sr., CB - 4-star signed to Louisville
  • Javian Mallory, Sr., RB - 4-star signed to Miami

West Broward

  • A'mir Sears, So., CB - 4-star uncommitted
  • Shmar Akande, Sr., CB - 3-star signed to Toledo
  • Amos Bradford, Jr., RB - 3-star committed to Toledo

Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.

Published
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

