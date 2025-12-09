High School on SI Central Florida Football Top 10 - Dec. 9, 2025
Three Central Florida high school football teams last Friday brought their “A” game to state semifinal contests, earning a trip to championship games on Saturday, Dec. 13, at FIU in Miami.
Lake Mary and Vero Beach both won Class 7A state semifinal contests and will face each other for the title at 7:30 p.m
The Rams pulled a shocker when they beat defending state champ Venice, 31-26. The victory vaulted them three spots into the top spot in this week’s High School on SI Central Florida Top 10 rankings.
Down south, unbeaten Vero Beach (14-0) held off Miami Palmetto, 45-44, in a wild double-overtime battle. The Indians dropped a spot to No. 2.
Also advancing to a state championship game was No. 4 Orlando Jones, which beat Port Charlotte, 35-23, in a Class 4A state semifinal. The Tigers will take on American Heritage Plantation for the state championship for the second consecutive year. Kickoff is 12:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, No. 7 Bishop Moore (3A) and Cocoa (2A) saw their seasons come to an end with state semifinal losses. The Hornets lost to defending state champ Miami Northwestern, while three-time defending state champ Cocoa fell to Sarasota Cardinal Mooney.
CENTRAL FLORIDA FOOTBALL TOP 10 RANKINGS WEEK 15
1. Lake Mary (11-3)
Last week: 4
Senior quarterback Noah Grubbs, a Notre Dame signee, completed 23 of 34 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score to power the Rams to a 31-26 upset of defending Class 7A state champ Venice in a state semifinal game.
2. Vero Beach (14-0)
Last week: 1
Senior Efrem White completed 20 of 23 passes for 277 yards and four TDs and ran 17 times for 62 yards to lift the Indians past Miami Palmetto, 45-44, in a thrilling double-overtime battle.
3. The First Academy (Orlando) (5-5, final)
Last week: 2
The Royals have concluded their regular season and are not eligible for the playoffs. TFA played a mixed national/state schedule and finished the season undefeated (5-0) against Florida teams, including wins against Venice and Lakeland.
4. Jones (12-2)
Last week: 3
The defending Class 4A state runner-up Tigers outlasted Port Charlotte, 35-23, as senior quarterback Dereon Coleman, a Miami commit, completed 19 of 27 passes for 278 yards and two TDs and ran 13 times for 101 yards.
5. DeLand (12-1, final)
Last week: 5
The Bulldogs fell to Lake Mary, 40-31, in the Class 7A, Region 1 final.
6. Edgewater (Orlando) (12-1, final)
Last week: 6
The top-seeded Eagles fell to longtime state power Lakeland, 27-14, in the Class 5A, Region 2 final.
7. Bishop Moore (12-2, final)
Last week: 7
Senior wide receiver/athlete Kenyon Alston
caught three passes for 70 yards and one TD and intercepted a pass on defense in the Hornets’ 52-21 loss to Miami Northwestern.
8. Mainland (9-3, final)
Last week: 8
The Buccaneer lost to top-seeded Ponte Vedra, 27-10, in the Class 5A, Region 1 final.
9. South Lake (11-2, final)
Last week: 9
The Eagles fell to top-seeded Armwood, 42-0, in the Class 6A, Region 2 final.
10. Eau Gallie (9-4, final)
Last week: 10
The Commodores lost to Bishop Moore in the Class 3A, Region 2 final.
The Next 10
11. Boone (10-2, final)
12. West Orange (10-2, final)
13. Dr. Phillips (9-4, final)
14. Spruce Creek (9-3, final)
15. Oviedo (8-3, final)
16. Kissimmee Osceola (7-5, final)
17. Evans (8-3, final)
18. Winter Park (6-5, final)
19. Cocoa (8-5, final)
20. Merritt Island (7-5, final)
